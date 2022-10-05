Road maintenance and routine housekeeping items accounted for most of the agenda at the Sept. 26 meeting of the Union County Board of Supervisors.
The board had previously approved a $43.5 million budget that did not call for a tax increase although expenditures appear to outpace revenue.
By far, the largest part of revenue comes from ad valorem taxes, followed considerably behind by state funding sources.
Public works accounts for half the county’s expense with about one-quarter for public safety and about one-eighth for general county government.
Although the budget was already approved, representatives of LifeCore made their annual presentation to the board in support of funding. LifeCore, previously Region III mental health and chemical dependency services, told supervisors they had served 700 Union County residents this past year.
They provide behavioral health counseling, drug and alcohol counseling and in-patient treatment and also some general medical treatment with cost based on a sliding scale. LifeCore also provides counselors at the local schools.
An improvement in services is increasing the number of crisis stabilization beds from eight to 16. The lack of such beds often leads to having to place behavioral health patients in crisis in local jails until a bed becomes available.
In other business, the board voted to renew the county’s property and liability insurance. They had two quotes and chose the lower, from Collins Insurance, which has been the provider. Collins said they were facing a price increase that is being seen across the board with other insurers because of claims from so many natural disasters the past year.
The road department got approval for a final minor change order concerning the new bridge now open on County Road 18.
The board also took quotes for road signs needed for either newly named roads or to replace signs that were stolen or otherwise missing.
The Vulcan Company out of Florida was low with a quote of $7,309.22 compared to Riverside Traffic’s price of $8,076.
They next opened bids to lay asphalt on County Road 1. The county will provide the material and the bidder would only have to lay it in place.
The apparent low bidder was A and B Construction of Thaxton with a cost of $84,500. Southern Paving bid $89,250, Roberts Paving bid $94,555.50 and Gregory doing business as Murphy Paving bid $221,375.
Because the supervisors and engineer were not familiar with all the bidders, supervisors voted to take the bids under advisement to the Oct. 3 meeting so they could get more information.
Another upcoming road job will be laying 600 tons of hot mix on County Road 198 and the board did make a decision on these quotes.
Roberts Paving was low with a cost of $36,000 while Paul Smithey quoted $41,400 and W. G. Construction quoted $71,000.
In a road-related item, the board agreed to contract with Chem-Pro for up to 60 acres of roadside vertical brush application to keep right of way clear. The cost will be $105.50 per acre.
In personnel, supervisors approved the appointment of Lisa Latham as inventory clerk, effective Oct. 1 and approved Kirklin Wayne Crutchfield as full-time jailer, effective Sept. 26.
They also approved hiring Wayne Burch and Phillip Petigo as part-time road employees to cut brush along roads.
Chief Deputy Barron Baker had good news concerning purchase of bullet-proof vests for the sheriff’s department.
The board had previously approved seeking grants to help purchase new vests since the old ones are near the end of their rated reliability span. Baker said one grant would pay for half the $15,000 cost for 25 vests but they since learned of another 50-50 match grant so the federal and state grants will cover the cost entirely without any local funds required.
The next board of supervisors’ meeting was scheduled for this week, Oct. 3.
Here’s how the county taxes and county school tax millage you pay is broken down:
Library 1.00
State Special 1.00
County-Wide Bridge and Culvert 8.70
County-Wide Road Maintenance 9.93
General County 33.31
Northeast Mississippi Community College 2.63
NEMCC Enlargement and Improvement 2.92
New Haven Center for Special Needs Adults 1.00
TOTAL COUNTY 60.49
Fire Protection outside New Albany 0.93
Union County School District Maintenance
(Outside New Albany Municipal Separate School District) 51.99
Union County School District Transportation Note 2.80
GRAND TOTAL 116.21
