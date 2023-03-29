Several arson cases are under investigation by Union County arson investigator Luke Taylor, and two people are in jail in connection with the cases, he said this week.
Capsule summaries of each case:
—Ingomar firefighters were dispatched Friday, March 17 about 8 p.m. to an unoccupied single wide mobile home at 1996 CR 47.
“I believe this fire was intentionally set in a bedroom, although it had been put out prior to firefighters’ arrival. There wasn’t a lot of damage to the structure.
“No utilities have been connected to the mobile home for several weeks. The case is now under investigation as an arson,” Taylor said.
There were no injuries, and several outdoor pets — ducks and cats — were unhurt.
Firefighters returned to station about 11 p.m., Ingomar: Fire Chief Scott Gregory said.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday, March 21, he said.
—Christopher Shaw, 45, has been charged with first degree arson in connection with an early February case, and 4th degree arson from a 2019 case, Taylor said this week.
First degree arson is defined as “the willful and malicious burning of a dwelling house, outbuilding, place of worship or any type of building whether it is occupied or unoccupied," Taylor said.
Fourth degree arson is defined as “any attempt to set fire to any building or other personal property,” the investigator said.
Shaw is presently in the Union County Jail, awaiting the case to be presented to the Union County Grand Jury.
The first-degree arson charge stems from a fire which destroyed an older single floor frame structure on CR 115 in late afternoon Feb. 2.
North Haven firefighters were dispatched about 6 p.m. that day and found extensive damage to the attic of the home.
There were no injuries to people or animals.
Firefighters returned to station about 9:30 p.m.
Shaw was charged with 4th degree arson in the 2019 Union County case, but did not appear in Circuit Court. His bond in that case was revoked when he was arrested by Investigator Taylor while seeking Shaw in connection to the February arson.
—William Britt Mason, 32, is in the Union County Jail, charged with one count of first-degree arson and three counts of attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 30 fire at a CR 59 single-wide mobile home, the arson investigator said.
His case is also waiting to be presented to the Union County Grand Jury,
The first-degree arson charge stems from Mason allegedly throwing a Molotov Cocktail —a bottle filled with flaming liquid — into the window of the mobile home.
The attempted murder charges stem from juveniles being present in the home when Mason allegedly threw the Molotov Cocktail into the residence.
His bond is set at $1 million.
Damages were limited, and there were no reported injuries to people or animals, he said.
The fire was reported at 8:48 that morning. No fire department was called.
The Molotov Cocktail was thrown through a double-pane window, damaging both panes and coming to rest between the panes, according to the arson investigator.
The device soon burned itself out. As a result, the device caused smoke and fire damage to the window, curtains, and ceiling above it.
Three youngsters were home at the time; one of them soon grabbed the curtains and threw them outside, the investigator said.
