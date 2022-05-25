If you live in Union County and outside the City of New Albany, you have recently received, or will receive in the next couple of weeks, a large green and brown trash container.
The county has purchased about 8,000 of the wheeled carts and is placing them at each occupied address. The distribution is taking some time because each container has a unique serial number and RFID chip that ties it to a specific address. That means the carts can’t just be randomly dropped off a truck.
The move by the county is expected to cut down on litter but mainly is making way for solid waste to be collected in a more efficient manner. Supervisors have purchased trucks that will be able to stop by each container and use a lift to pick up the container, dump its contents into the truck and then return the empty container to its location.
That means workers will no longer have to hang off the back of trucks and manually pick up bags or other items and throw them into the trucks.
Delivery of the trucks could take a year but the containers are to be put into use immediately.
Some regulations govern their use.
Where the carts are being placed by crews is where they need to be for automated collection.
That means about five feet from the road, five feet from mailboxes or other large objects and with the wheeled side toward the house rather than road.
The other rules are common sense.
All garbage must be bagged and total no more than 200 pounds in weight. All garbage must be placed in the container; loose garbage will not be picked up.
The containers are large but if you need more than one, you have two choices. You may get an additional container by paying $8 more a month. Or, you can provide your own roll-out commercial cart and the county will pick that up at no additional charge. The county will not assume responsibility for damage to a cart that is owned by the resident, however.
Here is a list of materials that should not be placed in the carts:
- Bricks, asphalt, concrete.
- Boards over two feet long.
- Heavy metal objects.
- Household hazardous waste including but not limited to paints, paint thinner, household chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, etc. (Empty cans and containers are acceptable)\
- Liquid waste (including grease, cooking oil, etc.).
- Large batteries (including automobile, tractor, lawnmower, etc.).
- Shingles, sheet rock, toilets, sinks, rugs, bulky waste, or rubbish that may cause damage/harm to the cart or collection personnel by either excessive weight or sharp protrusions.
- Stable matter, dead animals, cat litter, animal or human excrements, needles, body fluids, or any other material that may harbor infectious diseases.
Because the carts will be the sole means of official garbage collection, residents must clean and remove all roadside bins, barrels or other homemade storage structures within 30 days.
The carts go with the address rather than the occupant so they should remain where they are if the occupant moves.
If a cart is lost or stolen or destroyed in the first 10 years the containers are in use, they will be replaced free of charge. After that, they will have to be paid for by the resident. The cost will be determined by supervisors.
The cost to the county for the 8,000 96-gallon containers was $67 each. The two knuckle boom trucks that will pick up and empty the containers will cost $178,778 each.
Theft or destruction of the containers is a criminal offense.