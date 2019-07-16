The Union County Fair began Tuesday and continues through Saturday, July 16-20.
Events will include the various livestock exhibitions and competitions, the pageants, pet show, back porch games, youth night, seniors day and barrel races in addition to the youth and adult rodeos.
For more information go to www.facebook.com/Union.County.Fair.
Admission:
Wednesday – Free with non-perishable food item donation to food pantry or $2 donation to Alzheimer’s research
Thursday - $5 adults, $2 ages 6-12, 5 and under free
Friday - $7 adults, 5 and under free, 9 p.m. – midnight $3
Saturday – 2-9 p.m. $7, 5 and under free, 9 p.m. – midnight $3
Armbands will be available for $20 Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday armbands will be $25 but you get a second one free. Saturday armbands will be $25 but good all day and night.
Remaining Schedule:
Wednesday, July 17
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Senior Citizens Day
7 p.m. Youth Night
Thursday, July 18
6 p.m. Little Mr. and Miss Union County Fair
7 p.m. – Youth Rodeo
Friday, July 19
7 p.m. Barrel Bonanza
Saturday, July 20
8 a.m. – Beef Show
3 p.m. – Tiny Mr. and Miss Union County Fair
8 p.m. – J Bar B Rodeo