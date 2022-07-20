It was hot but not sweltering this past week. We had some rain but no series of torrential downpours.
That was good news for the Union County Fair and Livestock Show.
Attendance was down for senior citizens’ day, probably due to the weather, but appeared to be good the rest of the week.
I’ve had a soft spot for the county fair ever since I was young, even though some see it as an anachronism today.
In the fair’s heyday, it had little competition. No theme parks, no TV other than a few channels and, later, rudimentary limited cable. There weren’t as many local activities and people did not travel outside the county as much.
The weather was cooler, then, and communities that really no longer exist throughout the county still had separate identities and strong competitive pride. Agriculture was a much bigger part of our lives then as well.
More recently, some people may have thought themselves too urbane for county fairs.
Also, there is so much more competition for one’s time, what with school, sports, church and other activities.
But although attendance may have gradually waned over decades, I am wondering if, perhaps, the fair isn’t making something of a comeback.
It provides experiences that many younger people did not grow up with. Folks pay good money to pick pumpkins and cotton and see cows milked through agri-tourism, and enjoy going to pioneer days at the museum, so the fair may have some of that same relevance.
Perhaps people have gotten so used to communicating by electronic devices that the intrapersonal fair experience is a welcome change. It certainly is a good opportunity for family and friends to get together for some fun, a little excitement and food that’s a bit different from the norm – all without being hunched over a keypad.
Fair officials have tried to “modernize” the fair on occasion, but it probably should remain as the “classic” fair from times past. Although agriculture does not play the role it once did in Union County, it’s good to see that livestock farming is still strong and involves plenty of young people.
This year, for the first time in a while that I am aware of, officials reportedly talked about moving the fair back to the fall, perhaps in late September. That probably would help with attendance when the weather is cooler, although Septembers now are warmer than they were 50 years ago.
Changing the fair time might present a problem in having the carnival, and officials are concerned that that time of year would present more competition from sports or other activities. It’s a difficult decision.
But the county fair is a colorful part of our heritage, reflecting some experiences and values in short supply today. Surely anyone can find something of interest there. The county fair has value and we need to preserve it before it’s too late and we can only bemoan its absence.