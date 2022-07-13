The Union County Fair began Tuesday and runs through Saturday, culminating with the J Bar B Rodeo.

Tuesday, July 12

6 p.m. – Tiny Mr. and Miss Union County Fair Pageant

7 p.m. – Archery contest

Carnival armbands $20, admission $5 adults and $2 children 6-12

Wednesday, July 13

9 a.m.-1-p.m. – Senior Citizens Day

7 p.m. – Youth Night

Carnival armbands $25 but buy one, get one free, admission free with donation of non-perishable food item or $2 donation to New Haven Center for Special Needs Adults

Thursday, July 14

6 p.m. – Little Miss Union County Fair Pageant

7 p.m. – Youth Rodeo

Carnival armbands $20, admission $5 adults and $2 children 6-12

Friday, July 15

5 p.m. – Training Barrels

6 p.m. – Beef Showmanship

6 p.m. – Miss Union County Fair Pageant

7 p.m. – Barrel Bonanza

Carnival armbands $20, admission $7 with children 5 and younger free, admission for all $3 after 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

8 a.m. – Beef Show

5 p.m. – Pet Show

6 p.m. Back Porch Games

8 p.m. – Rodeo

Carnival armbands $25, admission $7 with children 5 and under free, admission for all $3 after 9 p.m.

Carnival rides and 4-H Petting Zoo throughout the week.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

