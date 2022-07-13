A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
The Union County Fair began Tuesday and runs through Saturday, culminating with the J Bar B Rodeo.
Tuesday, July 12
6 p.m. – Tiny Mr. and Miss Union County Fair Pageant
7 p.m. – Archery contest
Carnival armbands $20, admission $5 adults and $2 children 6-12
Wednesday, July 13
9 a.m.-1-p.m. – Senior Citizens Day
7 p.m. – Youth Night
Carnival armbands $25 but buy one, get one free, admission free with donation of non-perishable food item or $2 donation to New Haven Center for Special Needs Adults
Thursday, July 14
6 p.m. – Little Miss Union County Fair Pageant
7 p.m. – Youth Rodeo
Friday, July 15
5 p.m. – Training Barrels
6 p.m. – Beef Showmanship
6 p.m. – Miss Union County Fair Pageant
7 p.m. – Barrel Bonanza
Carnival armbands $20, admission $7 with children 5 and younger free, admission for all $3 after 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 16
8 a.m. – Beef Show
5 p.m. – Pet Show
6 p.m. Back Porch Games
8 p.m. – Rodeo
Carnival armbands $25, admission $7 with children 5 and under free, admission for all $3 after 9 p.m.
Carnival rides and 4-H Petting Zoo throughout the week.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Lynn is the managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
Updated: July 13, 2022 @ 10:48 am
