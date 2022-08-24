The Union County Board of Supervisors approved a new ordinance regulating collection of solid waste this past week. This is the first formal change since 1994.
The county is moving to a standardized system of collection, having purchased about 8,000 large, rubber, wheeled containers that have been distributed to each address. The containers have tracking chips in them and the county is waiting on delivery of trucks that can pick up and dump the contents of the containers on their own.
The county only picks up solid household waste, including food and containers, but also will pick up some furniture, appliance and paper. They will not pick up any hazardous material or appliances containing refrigerant gases.
There is a monthly fee of $10 for households with a single cart. The fee can be adjusted according to actual cost of service in rare circumstances. Additional carts are available for $8 more per month..
If a cart is lost or damaged, county will provide one replacement during a 10-year period. If a second one is lost or damaged within 10 years, the household will have to pay market value for a replacement.
The collection cost is owed by whoever generates the garbage, and then secondarily by owner of the premises, if they are not the same person.
The county is providing one cart at no cost to each county volunteer fire department and one for each church (but no residence with the church).
If the solid waste collection fees become delinquent, no one in the household will be allowed to get a motor vehicle privilege license (car tag), Also, the property owner may lose his or her Homestead Exemption, resulting in higher taxes.
There are some other regulations.
Bags must be placed in the containers and no bag can weigh more than 35 pounds. Plastic bags must must be able to support all contents when held only at the top
Waste spilled due to improper bagging or not protected from animals must be cleaned up and re-bagged by owner.
Items not placed in a garbage cart won’t be picked up.
The carts were delivered and placed where workers would like for you to position it on collection day.
The goal is to place the cart approximately five feet from the nearest public road without blocking the mailbox. Do not place carts within five feet of cars, shrubs, trees, mailbox or other objects. Place can with wheels towards the house. If this is not possible, please use a commonsense approach and put the cart in a location that is safe, stable, and accessible.
Garbage must be bagged before being place in the cart and the accumulated weight of all materials in the cart cannot exceed 200 pounds.
Loose garbage will not be picked up.
Loose garbage is a disease and injury risk to our collection
personnel, impedes productivity and creates litter that can easily become airborne.
All garbage must be placed in the cart to be picked up.
An additional cart may be provided for an additional charge per month. Call Union County Solid Waste to request an additional cart.
Below are some other material that the county will not pick up.
Bricks, asphalt, concrete.
Boards over two feet long.
Heavy metal objects.
Household hazardous waste including but not limited to paints, paint thinner, household chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, etc. Empty cans and containers are acceptable.
Liquid waste including grease, cooking oil, etc.
Large batteries including automobile, tractor, lawnmower, etc.
Shingles, sheet rock, toilets, sinks, rugs, bulky waste, or rubbish that may cause damage or harm to the cart or collection personnel by either excessive weight or sharp protrusions.
Stable matter, dead animals, cat litter, animal or human excrements, needles, body fluids, or
any other material that may harbor infectious diseases.
Improper disposition of household waste may result in a fine of $100 per day. A lien may be imposed on real estate in the event of violation or delinquency in paying.
The ordinance becomes effective 30 days after first publication and posting.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.