Emergency Management Director Curt Clayton got permission from Union County supervisors this past week to apply for an $80,000 grant to purchase two vehicle tag reading cameras.
Sometimes known as Flock cameras after the name of one company that manufactures the devices, the cameras are capable of reading vehicle license plate numbers and storing them.
The cameras are not the same as cameras that detect speeders or those running through traffic lights.
The cameras do have the capability to respond and alert immediately if a tag connected to some missing or wanted person is involved.
Most are relatively small, have solar power backup and also can record features such as vehicle make and model, body modifications and bumper stickers or decals.
They already have been credited with locating missing person and individuals who are wanted for any reason.
The grant will be for $80,000 with the two cameras costing $74,000 and the associated computer equipment will cost $18,000.
Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said the cameras will probably be places on I-22, generally at each end of the county.
Sheriff Edwards added that his department is applying for a COP Technology and Equipment grant for new body and vehicle camera equipment that will have some tag identification capability as well.
The sheriff’s department will also be allowed to purchase a 202 Dodge Charger. The vehicle will come from Chicago-area dealer Asia Motors, from which the department has purchased low-mileage used vehicles before. The vehicle will be paid for using $17,000 raised by auctioning surplus vehicles. Approval was also given to outfit this vehicle for law enforcement work along with two Durangos, although they may not arrive until July.
The department is adding four new radios as well at a cost of $7,587.12.
In personnel, supervisors approved changing Eric Flowers from Corporal to Sergeant in the sheriff’s department, and hiring Jarred Sneed as full-time dispatcher. Wayne “Turkey” Littlejohn and Bud Kiddy were hired as part-time employees with the road department and John Moody in the solid waste department will receive a longevity pay increase.
In general business, the board approved combining multiple Southeast Fire Department Protection Grading Districts into one fire protection grading district. EMA Director Clayton said this will reduce fire insurance costs in the area, possibly as much as half.
Supervisors also approved purchasing a new outdoor book drop for the Myrtle Library after someone hit the box, damaging it and the building. It apparently is not know who is guilty.
They also accepted a low quote of $9,947 from Marchbanks Specialty. Co. to replace the roof on the Myrtle Senior Center.
The next meeting of the board will be Monday, April 17, at 10 a.m. in the chancery court building.
