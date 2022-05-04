The Union County Board of Supervisors opted out of all phases of the medical marijuana bill indefinitely on a 4-1 vote during a packed, emotional public meeting this past week. It was reminiscent of those held when legalizing liquor was being considered.
The chancery courtroom was full, with people standing in the back and out in adjacent hallways. Many were there at the behest of Sheriff Jimmy Edwards and all spoke against the growth or sale of marijuana as provided for in the bill.
“I told y’alll when I asked you to opt out and was going to have a public hearing I was going to do my best to fill the room up and that’s what I done,” the sheriff said. “I called many of these people and asked them to come and to talk to you and ask you to opt out and I think it’s the wolf in sheep’s clothes and you’re hearing it from the people. These people that wear these badges, they go around every night to broken homes and it’s all because of drugs and alcohol.”
More than a dozen people spoke to the board, some on purely biblical grounds and others because of tragedies they had experienced due to drugs. Two, who had moved here from other parts of the country, related experiences with legalized medical marijuana in other states and warned that allowing it would spoil the reason they chose here to live. They said crime would increase, property values would go down and any revenue from marijuana would be more than offset by the harm to the community.
No one spoke in favor of the bill, although most said they were in favor of true medical marijuana, adding “but this isn’t it.”
It was clear from the comments that there is still confusion and lack of understanding about what would be allowed under the law and, indeed, formal regulations from the state are still forthcoming.
Pastor Kenny Digby said, “What brought us here today was the total confusion from beginning to end on Initiative 65 and 65A. Many legislators used that confusion to justify the medical marijuana bill. The issue is do you want more marijuana or less marijuana in Union County. There’s gonna be some marijuana. Access and availability, that’s the issue.”
When the question of legalizing marijuana for certain medical purposes was placed on the statewide ballot as a proposed constitutional amendment, people were indeed confused by the wording and conditional options.
Sixty-nine percent of the voters statewide were in favor of legalizing medical marijuana with 31 percent against, and of those in favor, nearly three quarters wanted the plan presented rather than leaving it up to the legislature to come up with another plan later.
Union County was almost exactly split down the middle on the issue, however. Although the majority was opposed to legalizing medical marijuana, it was only by 30 votes – a fraction of a percent - out of the entire county. Essentially half the people will be happy and half angry, whether medical marijuana would be available or not, leaving supervisors in a no-win position, politically.
The vote turned out to have only symbolic value as the state supreme court decided, after the fact, that the constitutional process had been unconstitutional in the first place.
Because the level of public support had been so high, though, the legislature grudgingly came up with a 445-page bill that became law with some difficulty, and is what local governments are dealing with today.
When challenged by Scott Maxey, all five board members said they were on board with medical marijuana but leaned toward opting out. As noted, most of the speakers said they were in favor of true medical marijuana.
The sticking points seemed to be that people were comfortable with the drug in liquid or pill form, but not the plant form popularly used for “joints” and the amount available. They wanted the drug to be dispensed only from licensed pharmacies and prescribed by doctors (only doctors, physicians assistants and nurse practitioners can register patients under the law, essentially the same as medicine is prescribed now, but purchases would be made at what amounts to retail stores manned by clerks).
Some agreed with the medicinal value of marijuana in some cases while others were more skeptical. Nurse practitioner Sue Morrisson noted that the Federal Drug Administration has yet to certify marijuana as having medical value and other drugs are available to treat most conditions and work adequately. She did mention that one drug, Marinol, is a manmade form of cannabis and is legally approved and prescribed.
Eventually, after nearly everyone had spoken, Fourth District Supervisor Randy Owen said, “I’d like to make a motion to opt out of all phases of medical marijuana.” An indication of the charged atmosphere of the meeting, Sen. Kathy Chism said, “You just got re-elected” to applause, and supervisors Taylor, Watson and Coffey all wanted to second.
The dissenting vote was by board president and Third District Supervisor C. J. Bright, who stood his ground against challenges by those present. He had clarified that his difference of opinion was over cultivation in isolated rural areas, not retail sales.
“For full disclosure, when we voted for medical marijuana on the ballot, I actually voted against it, personally,” Bright said. “Since then, I’ve done a good bit of research into it and for the last little bit I’ve done a good bit more. I think I’ve been since the beginning with the option to opt out. I’ve been pretty clear with the board I was 100-percent on board with opting out of the retail sale anywhere in Union County outside of the municipalities. We have no control over what the municipalities do as a county board. You’ve got Myrtle, Blue Springs, Sherman and New Albany that make their own rules and I don’t think it’s our place to step in, nor can we. So, I’ve been pretty clear on the front end on I don’t support retail sale anywhere in the county, but I have no problem whatsoever with the production, research or growth of the product in Union County strictly because I think that is a good opportunity for us as a county to collect tax revenue that takes the strain off of our homeowners and property owners.”
“I had some objection as to how close it could be to residential property. If it’s a rural area or a commercial area that is already industrialized to me that’s different from somebody putting a growing facility…I would go with the state guidelines of at least 1,500 feet, maybe even more,” he said.
Although supervisor Owen said the county would opt out “forever,” the vocal crowd wanted to know whether the prohibition would indeed be permanent.
Board Attorney Chandler Rogers clarified that nothing a board does is indefinite.
“This board can make the statement that they are going to opt out and never opt back in, but do understand that boards change. A future board could opt in and also obviously you all are aware that the public could have a hearing, a vote. There could be a vote brought by petition by the citizens. I think there’s also a mechanism under the law that the board can start the vote process, but I don’t think that these gentlemen have said that they’re going to do that.”
Scott Maxey did say he wanted the city and county to put the issue to a clear yes-no vote with the guidelines laid out. “To stick something under our nose and make us smell it is not fair,” he said. “We want a simple yes or simple no.”
So far, there has been no indication of any petition to call for such a vote.
New Albany aldermen previously voted to opt out, but only until regulations were released and the city had settled zoning issues concerning marijuana to its satisfaction, when it would opt back in. The Town of Blue Springs opted in while the Town of Myrtle officials had not released their decision this past week.
Those who spoke Tuesday included Bill Thurman, Ethan Paquin, Will Carpenter, Kathy Chism, Lori Sharum, Jimmy Edwards, Kenny Digby, Scott Maxey, Mary Tate Pannell, Randy Robbins, Suzanne Rakestraw, Sue Morrisson, Danny Barnes, Joe Bryant, Gary Yates and Mark Bishop.