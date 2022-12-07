This week the Union County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office is sending out nearly 20,000 property tax bills to local landowners.
At three weeks before Christmas, one might think the timing could be better, but it’s beyond anyone’s control here. It’s the law that taxes are due Feb. 1 of the succeeding year.
Residents should see little change in tax amounts this year, according to Assessor-Collector Tameri Dunnam. “The county and city millage are the same and the city is only up slightly. The city’s county annexed district is only up slightly.”
“If you do see that your taxes are up it could be due to improvements you made to your property such as a pool, patio, barn or shop,” she said.
These taxes are based on the appraised value of property, which is not the same as the sale value.
The Mississippi Department of Revenue uses a uniform system of appraisals for homes across the state and appraisals are generally updated every four years. However, the state did require increases on corrugated metal residences for 2022 taxes.
Staff members look at the type of building, construction materials, type of roof, number of baths, number of heating and cooling units, square footage and other basics to determine appraised value.
A property owner may come in anytime to update appraisal if, for instance, a building is demolished or some other substantive change is made and taxes can be lowered.
Dunnan said a couple of questions come up often about taxes.
“First, everyone pays school taxes,” she said. “It doesn’t matter whether you have a child in school.” But, no one pays both city and county school taxes although some erroneously believe they do. That’s usually true for someone who lives in the large area in the northeast part of the county that is the so-called “added territory” for the city school district. People see city school tax listed even though they live out in the county and they assume – wrongly – county school tax is added in somewhere as well.
Another question concerns the listed value of property. “It’s not market value or selling value,” Dunnam said, but calculated using the state formula. You do not want to pay tax based on market value, most likely, because you would be paying more.
A third question concerns why tax on one piece of property might be much higher than for a similar plot. Dunnam said that is often because the person with higher taxes may not be taking advantage of exemptions available to him or her.
Being 100-percent disabled or being over age 65 can bring tax benefits, as can using Homestead Exemption, but these are not given automatically; one has to apply for them.
Homestead Exemption is a benefit available to homeowners who live locally and pay all applicable taxes.
Regular Homestead allows up to $300 tax credit on a home with a $75,000 or more appraised value. Special Homestead is for residents 65 years old or older at Jan. 1, or who are 100 percent disabled. It exempts up to $75,000 of the appraised value.
DAV Homestead is only for those who disability is service connected.
One may apply for Homestead Exemption between Jan. 2 and April 1. The records needed include a filed warranty deed, Social Security numbers for all those listed on the deeds as well as their spouses, all license tag numbers, and, if disabled, a Notice of Award Letter saying you are 100 percent disabled. If you are applying for veteran’s exemption you will need a letter from the Department of Veterans Affairs saying you are 100-percent disabled and it is service connected.
Once you apply for Homestead Exemption you don’t have to reapply every year. You do have to reapply if a life change has occurred such as death, divorce, marriage or sale of homesteaded properties occurs.
The deadline to pay taxes is Feb. 1. After that, a penalty of 0.5 percent per month is added until the last Monday in August, when the property can be put up for sale by the county to recover the tax.
If you don’t receive a bill for property you own by the end of December you need to make contact with Dunnam’s office. Saying you did not receive a tax bill does not get you off the hook. Bad addresses are generally the reason tax bills go astray. Dunnam said they average 300-400 tax notices returned due to mailing address changes.
This is the fifth year for the new tax forms, which are bright reddish-pink. The color change was done because the post cards tended to be mistaken for junk mail or overlooked completely. “The color is eye-catching and lets you know they are important,” Dunnam said.
Most people pay their taxes between now and February and Dunnam said the busiest times, especially in January, are from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m. “There’s usually a line,” she said.
Property owners can pay taxes with credit cards but there will be a 2.35-percent convenience fee added and state law does not allow that fee to be included in the tax bill.
Union County has 265,029,270 total acres of land, which is broken up into 19,993 parcels. Of course one party may own many different pieces of property.
The total assessed valuation of the land in the county is $173,306,784 and the amount expected to be collected in taxes is that total times the number of mills levied. Dunnam said usually only about four percent of the property taxes are not collected.
Anyone who has questions may call Dunnam’s office at 534-1972 or go to the office in the county courthouse where her knowledgeable staff will glad to help. The information on the new tax bills is generally self-explanatory, however.
