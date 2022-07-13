The Union County Board of Supervisors set three public hearings on proposed ordinances during their first July meeting this past week
The first was a hearing on proposed county redistricting as a result of the 2022 Census. That is covered in a separate story in this issue.
Supervisors next set a public hearing for 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, concerning a proposed ordinance concerning ambulance service.
This has not been talked about in public meetings but the ordinance that would govern ambulance services in the county proposes to provide “access to emergency medical services of superior quality, quantity and economic stability; economies of scale and cost containments; and access to disaster response capabilities superior to those which would otherwise be available.”
Working with the city, the county could create an Emergency Medical Services District and contract ambulance services for different levels of care and response.
It was not clear how this would interact with the ambulance services contracted by Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Copies of the 20-plus page ordinance are available at the chancery clerk’s office.
A third hearing deals with solid waste.
Board attorney Chandler Rogers has prepared an updated solid waste ordinance including regulations and costs. Rogers said the last updated ordinance was done in 1993.
A public hearing on the proposed ordinance will be held during the supervisors’ meeting Aug. 15 so the public can comment or ask questions.
Also concerning solid waste, supervisors agreed to charge $8 per month for requested extra garbage containers. That is the cost listed in a proposed new solid waste ordinance.
As an annual item, the board approved the 2022-2023 Union County School tax request and budget at their July meeting. The budget did not call for a tax increase although the overall dollar total was up some.
Supervisors have no choice other than to approve the request. They must then convert the dollar amount in tax millage based on the overall assessed value of the county.
In personnel matters, they approved the transfer of Bill Smith from county maintenance to the road department and his removal as assistant receiving clerk in conjunction with that. David Gaines will now become assistant receiving clerk.
They approved a circuit court order appointing Mark McClinton to replace Mason Wages as justice court public defender.
A longevity pay increase was approved for Byron Sloan in the road department.
In the sheriff’s department, pay increases were approved for Cody Horn and Calub Merritt upon completion of the academy and being certified, Steven Ragsdale was moved from jailer to dispatcher and Tommy Sloan was promoted from corporal to sergeant.
In emergency management, a longevity pay increase was approved for Curt Clayton.
Due to continuing drought conditions, county fire coordinator Butch Cobb asked the board to issue a burn ban for the next 30 days. With few exceptions, no outdoor burning will be allowed and even then special permits will be required. The board will revisit the ban in 30 days, although it may be cancelled if sufficient rainfall occurs.
Also in fire department business, the board agreed to again apply for a Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Program grant. The grant, which the county usually receives, would provide $90,000 toward the cost of a new fire truck, in this case for the Center Fire Department.
Sheriff Jimmy Edwards reported that Unmanned Systems Group had donated a Mavic 2 Enterprise drone to his department. The sheriff’s department had purchased a larger, more sophisticated drone from the company and they simply donated this one, described as a demonstration model. It does have thermal imaging capability.
In the road department, supervisors agreed to a contract with ChemPro Services to spray roadsides for weeds. They also directed Road Manager Scotty Wigington to establish a reverse auction for up to five dump trucks, if they are available.
Also on the agenda was a discussion of House Bill 1163, which requires permits for most construction or renovation in areas outside the incorporated areas. Supervisors voted to take the matter under advisement pending their participation in upcoming meetings to learn more about the law.
The next scheduled meeting of the board of supervisors will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 18.