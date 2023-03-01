Union County supervisors learned this past week how much part of the national opioid lawsuit settlement will bring the county.
Board attorney Chandler Rogers said the first part of the settlement, which was with distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson and Johnson, will provide $151,109 for Union County. Still being worked out is the payment from the settlement with retail pharmacies CVS, Walgreen’s and Wal-Mart.
Rogers added that the City of New Albany is also party to the suit and the city will receive $83,208 from the distributors’ settlement. The city’s amount from the pharmacies also is still to be determined.
Rogers said the formula is complicated and sometimes a county will receive more, sometimes a city will. He speculated only that the county could end up getting a quarter of a million dollars total.
The 2017 suit was generally about accusations opioids were over-prescribed, over-used and marketed with knowledge by the companies of the potential harm they could cause. The settlement was to offset costs for opioid addition and treatment and other costs local government might incur.
In other business, the board authorized Three Rivers Planning and Development District to advertise for proposals for unspecified engineering services. This is in preparation to seek Appalachian Regional Commission and possibly other grants for improvements to the Martintown North Industrial Park.
Some of this was done in closed session but since the park has a road and utilities, and because the county has a dearth of available industrial buildings, the project may include construction of a new speculation building similar to the one recently sold to a concrete pipe manufacturer in the south section of the industrial park.
Supervisors were asked, and agreed to, amend the county youth court budget because of an usual increase in the number of juvenal cases. Attorney Rogers, who serves as youth court referee, said, “We’ve gone over budget. I’ve been doing this seven years and I’ve never had a run of so many.”
He said expenses have in fact already doubled the amount budgeted. Housing a juvenile costs the county $125 per day at an approved facility such as Corinth’s.
Rogers said locking offenders up only briefly works in many cases, but he is running into more juveniles who are essentially hardened and require longer stays.
“They’re committing more serious crimes at younger ages,” Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said.
Parents are obligated to pay for incarceration costs of juveniles in theory, but it can be a long process and not always successful.
In the end, Rogers said he thinks this year is an anomaly and the budget doesn’t need to be increased from this time on, just amended for the current year.
Ultimately, the board did amend the youth court budget adding $25,000.
In other business, there was only one personnel matter during this meeting: Christy Sullivan, who retired from the county tax assessor-collector’s office last year, was approved for part-time employment during March. This is a busy month for the office and the staff is slightly short-handed with the resignation of one person this past month.
Finally, the board approved Sheriff Edwards’ selling surplus and seized vehicles and weapons at a county auction at the fairgrounds Saturday, March 4. The auction is being held by Mid-South Auction and Realty and the City of New Albany will have items for sale as well. There likely will be other items from third parties for sale also.
