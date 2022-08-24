About 630 New Albany residents will have different county supervisors Jan. 1.
That’s the result of a redistricting plan approved by supervisors this past week to reflect population shifts shown in the 2020 Census.
Ideally, each of the five supervisors’ district should have equal population. More realistically, county officials try to keep each district population no more than 10 percent more or less than the average.
The latest Census indicated that the Fifth District was 580 people low (greater than 10 percent) and the Second District was 481 over so both needed adjustment. Because they do not adjoin, that meant that at least one more district would need to change.
Elliott and Britt Engineers undertook the redistricting study and determined they could effect the needed changes entirely within the New Albany city limits at least partly because of the higher population density.
Ultimately, the plan means that 313 residents will change from the Second District to the First District, 270 residents will change from the Third District to the Fifth District and 47 residents will change from the Fourth District to the Fifth District. This brings the deviation to less than five percent except for the Fifth District, which is only slightly over that amount.
The neighborhoods affected mostly include the subdivision behind the Wal-Mart area; the area bounded by Hwy. 30 West, Glendale Road and Oxford Loop; the small downtown area bounded by North Central, Highland, Railroad Avenue and East Bankhead Street; and the area between South Central Avenue and Carter Avenue.
Planners were able to have only one precinct that needed to be split in the redistricting, and that is the Courthouse Precinct. The cross-hatched areas on the accompanying map show were changes are occurring and the district number changes.
The changes will also affect the county’s two justice court districts. Union County is divided into East and West Posts, from which the two justice court judges and two constables are elected.
Because the redistricting occurred within city limits, however, there is only a slight change in the East Post and none in the West Post, officials said.
Practically speaking, residents will seek little difference, if any, because they are governed more by city officials than county officials.
Also, the supervisors theoretically can change in a year because they will be among the county, district and state officials on the November 2023 ballot.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.