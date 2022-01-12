Mississippi has elections every year and 2022 is no exception. For the most part, though, races this year are likely to draw little voter interest.
One election is for our congressional representative and a second will be for three of the five Union County School Board trustees.
The other races are judicial: both local circuit and chancery court judges, and four seats on the state-level appeals court.
Circuit Court Clerk Phyllis Stanford said the First and Second County School District representatives will be on the ballot for normal terms. The Fifth District representative will be voted on in a special election.
The special election is because no one at all qualified for that post when it was on the ballot year before last. Wayne Mahon, who had held that seat, was appointed to the post until a special election could be held.
The incumbent First and Second District representatives in the seats to be voted on are Terry Cook and Mickey Basil.
The two representatives who will not be on the ballot are Mike Browning from the Third District and Daphnia McMillen from the Fourth District.
The congressional race on the ballot will be for the First Congressional District House of Representatives seat.
Incumbent Republican Trent Kelly has already qualified to seek another two years. He first won a special election in 2015 after the death of former U.S. Rep. Alan Nunnelee. He subsequently won reelection in 2016, 2018 and 2020.
Senate seats will not be up for election this year.
Locally, the three circuit court judges and four chancery court judges will be up or election.
The Third Circuit District serves Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah and Union counties.
Incumbent judges are Grady F. Tollison, III., Oxford; Kent E. Smith, Holly Springs; and J. Kelly Luther, Ripley.
The First Chancery District serves Alcorn, Tishomingo, Prentiss, Pontotoc, Lee, Itawamba, Monroe and Union counties.
Incumbent judges are Jacqueline Mask, Tupelo; Michael Malski, Amory; Stephen T. Bailey, Tupelo and Bradley D. Tennison, Booneville.
The remaining four races are for seats on the Mississippi Court of Appeals.
Incumbents include Virginia Carlton, Jim Greenlee, John H. Emfinger and Joel Smith.
The judges of the Mississippi Court of Appeals are elected to eight-year terms in nonpartisan elections.
The qualifying period for the judges’ seats is relatively short, ending at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The qualifying period for the congressional race is a month later, 5 p.m. Monday, March 1.
The qualifying period for school board seats is much later, from Wednesday, Aug. 10, to Friday, Sept. 9.
The primary election will be Tuesday, June 7, with a runoff three weeks later, June 28, if needed.
The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8.
To qualify to run for one of the county school board seats a person must be resident of the appropriate school district, which does not have the sound boundaries as a county supervisor’s district. He or she must have a high school diploma or equivalent and must complete a training course within six months of taking office and maintain continuing education.
For qualifications for the other offices, check with the circuit clerk’s or secretary of state’s office.