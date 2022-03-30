The Union County School District is moving ahead with plans to expand its paid intern student program in conjunction with the city schools.
Trustees approved an agreement with The Mississippi Partnership Gateway Program, which provides an opportunity for students in the Union County School District an opportunity to participate in paid internships.
They also approved the agreement between Three Rivers Planning and Development and the Union County School District for payroll processing for the IMPACTO students not funded through the Gateway Intern Program starting the date of approval for one year.
IMPACTO allows students to work at selected businesses for credit and be paid as well.
The action came at the board’s monthly meeting March 7.
Trustees also acted on efforts to provide better training.
They approved Bailey Education Group, LLC to provide professional development for teachers using CCEIS funds for SPED and early education CEUs.
Trustees also approved the low quote from Capturing Kids’ Hearts – The Flippen Group to provide professional development for new hires, which will be paid with district funds.
In athletics, the board approved the terms and conditions of the agreement with the Union County School District-Myrtle Attendance Center and BSN Sports with an effective date of July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2027 for the purchase and supply of Nike athletic apparel and equipment for use by the school and its athletic programs.
The board also approved an agreement to allow placement of a cellular phone tower at West Union. Harmoni Towers LLC will lease land on the school property and pay the district a monthly fee.
In personnel matters the trustees approved:
- Tracey Aldridge to be assistant theatre director for the 2021-2022 school year.
- Hiring Tim Benjamin to provide instructional services to the Monroe County School District as outlined in the distance learning MOU agreement.
- Accepting the retirement of Dorenda Gentry, Kelli Gibson, Kelly Meinz, Beverly Hampton, and Nancy Jill Whitten at East Union Attendance Center.
- Paying Steven Prewett for security services at basketball games.
- Accepting the resignation of Alison Rhea from cheer co-coach and to approve Erika Swords as cheer co-coach at Ingomar.
- Accepting the resignation of Jessica Robbins as cafeteria worker at Ingomar and Jessica Waits as Cheerleader Sponsor at Myrtle.
- Paying the following individuals for their assigned duties as follows, Joseph Cross as announcer, Kelly Robbins as clock operator, and Amanda Decanter as official scorekeeper for the 2021-2022 basketball season at Myrtle Attendance Center.
- Hiring Randy Hogue as part-time fogger-sprayer at Myrtle Attendance Center.
- Accepting the retirement of Lisa Bogue teacher and coach, Donna Anderson, bus driver, and Beverly Hall Interventionist at West Union Attendance Center.
In other business, the board granted permission to advertise in the New Albany Gazette for term bids for gas and diesel to be used in the county’s transportation department from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
They voted to forgive a half day on Thursday, Feb. 17, missed by students and grant a half day of administrative leave with pay for all employees excluding bus drivers due to the emergency closing for inclement weather.
Trustees approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the Union County School District and Smiles to Go, LLC Mobile Dentistry for the next two school years to provide dental services to eligible students with parental consent.
They also accepted the lowest bid from Hooker Construction, Inc, for the ESSER II flooring renovation project, which will include removal of all carpet and asbestos abatement. The company will begin to move in the containers in May for summer construction.
The next board meeting will take place at the district office on Monday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m.