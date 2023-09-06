Union County School District trustees will hold an election Tuesday, Sept. 19, to determine whether those living in the county school district will support an $18.5 million bond issue.
If the issue passes, the money will mostly be used for construction of new classrooms and restrooms at all four schools, some security measures, a limited amount of parking improvement and sports lighting.
Sixty percent of those voting must be in favor of the bond for it to pass.
School bonds have a history of passing in Union County, but school officials have run into some resistance, or at least questions, which they addressed at a public meeting this past week.
Superintendent Windy Faulkner said the growth of the schools over the years was the main reason for the issue. “We are up 115 students in the past year,” she said. “Our schools are absolutely overcrowded. We’ve got to do something.”
At East Union, for instance, students are having to use manufactured housing units for classrooms. “It broke my heart to do this. They look terrible,” Faulkner said. She fears that this trend will discourage people from coming to Union County.
She also does not want to hurt the quality of the schools. “Right now, we are fourth in the state in ratings,” she pointed out. “Our attendance centers are one, two, three and four. I feel like we will be even higher next year.”
The main county school buildings date back to 1961 and although people may not want to pay for a bond issue now, they have had the luxury of not having to for the past 50 years.
Just this past summer a new cafeteria was finally built at East Union Attendance Center to replace the original. The growth of the school has been such that they reportedly were having to start feeding lunch at 10:30 a.m. and not finishing until at 1 p.m. to get everyone served in the limited space.
Assistant Superintendent Jamie Wright spelled out what the bond money would be used for in detail, all of which is specified in the bond vote ballot itself.
Not surprisingly, a concern raised was how the bond will increase taxes.
Faulkner had a sample chart showing estimated costs for homes and vehicles with different values and told the group that each property owner could go to the Delta Computing website to more accurately determine how it would affect them.
The tax question was perhaps more critical because property owners are facing a statewide reassessment.
Tax Assessor-Collector Tameri Dunnam explained that every four years each county is required to do a reassessment based on sales ratio, prices paid, amount sold and other factors. The idea is to keep tax value close to market value.
Not only has the reassessment fallen at a time when school officials are introducing a bond issue but taxpayers are facing an additional state manual update. For example, Dunnam said, land value was up 10 percent and a structure with a metal roof or even siding went up 30 percent. Dunnam said she didn’t think she had seen a manual increase like this since 2009.
So, county assessment is up, but there is a cap on increase, meaning millage can go down because the county collects the same amount of money with the lower millage rate.
Residents will see the result of the reassessment this year but would not start seeing tax on the bond issue until next year, a year later.
Also, with the increased assessment comes a proportional increase in Homestead Exemption so those over age 65 will not be affected more.
Some people complained that they didn’t know about the bond issue and only learned about it through social media. However, the schools had public meetings in each community and the issue has been covered on the front pages of the New Albany Gazette. Much of what appeared on social media was incorrect information.
There was some question as to why a special election was being held rather than adding the bond issue to the November general election or primary elections.
Faulkner said the were concerned about rising construction costs and wanted to be able to
start as soon as possible. Later, an official was said to candidly add that they had been advised they were more likely to see passage of the issue in a special election instead of a general statewide election. The approximately $15,000 cost of the election will be borne by the school district.
Faulkner said they hope to see the bond vote pass, be able to take bids on construction in March next year and begin construction in May 2024.
No one criticized the job school officials are doing but some wondered why some of the proposed work could not simply be added to the budget. One answer was that state law limits how much a budget can increase from year to year, and although the district does receive grants and money such as federal funds, their use is narrowly specified.
Unfortunately, there are very few grants for capital projects.
A school board can only increase the budget by four percent although they can go up seven percent if approved by a public referendum.
County school taxes have not seen an increase in the past seven years.
One person didn’t think the increase in the number of students was enough to warrant the added classrooms and expense but teachers say the hallways are crowded and some student services are essentially being forced into storerooms or closets. Former superintendent Russell Taylor said people don’t realize how many special programs and services are required that the schools didn’t have to offer even a few years ago.
Another official said the district has increased by 700 students over the past several decades, nothing that is the equivalent of an entire new school.
One suggestion was to offer a bond issue for the classrooms only, leaving out the other items.
Officials said that could be a possibility if the bond vote fails but arguments can be made for a band room or multi-purpose room in that they help offer scholarship opportunities to students.
One aspect of the proposal that was barely mentioned or discussed was security. The plans all include means to control access to the various campuses, some of which are now quite open and accessible. “Classes are important, but safety is number one,” former superintendent Taylor said.
The more serious objections appeared to be related to the timing of the issue along with a tax increase and general state of the economy.
Officials said if nothing is done now, the next time it comes up the cost will be much more.
When asked what she would do if the bond issue fails, Faulkner said the only alternative would be to bring in more mobile unit classrooms.
There was one thing that brought general agreement.
Someone mentioned the possibility of school consolidation to save money, which brought what could be described as uproarious laughter by everyone.
As one attendee said, “We can’t even go to a ball game and be civil to each other. How are we going to consolidate?”
