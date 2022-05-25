Officials hope to have a new map of the five Union County School trustees’ districts ready by the June meeting.
Some redrawing of district lines will probably be needed due to results of the 2020 Census.
The makeup of the districts is not easy to understand.
Union County has five board of supervisors’ districts designed to include as close as possible to the same number of voters each.
The county school district is also broken into five districts, but they don’t cover the entire county like the supervisors do. The five county school districts must exclude and wrap around the New Albany Municipal Separate School District, which includes added territory out in the county that is about four times as large as the district in the city limits.
To make it more confusing, the county schools have five districts but only four schools so there is not a clear school-to-district relationship.
Also, the schools are not evenly distributed throughout the county. Myrtle, West Union and Ingomar are all in the western half of the county while only East Union is in the eastern half.
A reason to have new district lines ready as soon as possible is that three of the five county school board seats will be on the November general election ballot. The qualifying period for potential school board candidates begins Aug. 10 and the new lines are supposed to be set 30 days before that so candidates will know which district they are in.
The First and Second County School District representatives will be on the ballot for normal terms while the Fifth District representative will be a special election.
The special election is because no one at all qualified for that post when it was on the ballot year before last. Wayne Mahon, who had held that seat, was appointed to the post until a special election could be held.
The incumbent First and Second District representatives in the seats to be voted on are Terry Cook and Mickey Basil.
The candidate qualifying period ends. Sept. 9
The two representatives who will not be on the ballot are Mike Browning from the Third District and Daphnia McMillen from the Fourth District. The county school trustees serve staggered terms.
Accompanying is a map showing the five county school districts and the city district.
