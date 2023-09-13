Voters who live in the Union County School District will go to the polls next Tuesday, Sept. 19, to decide whether the district will issue $18.5 million in bonds to make needed school improvements.
Here is what the money would be designated for at each school:
East Union – 10 new classrooms with restrooms including safety and security features
Ingomar – Four new classrooms, a multi-purpose gym, new gym restroom and concession area
Myrtle – Three new classrooms, more restrooms near the cafeteria, a new front for the school that will also control access to the campus and a new public reception area
West Union – Converting the existing auditorium into four classrooms and restrooms, a new front parking lot
All schools – lighting for all softball and baseball fields, as well as enhanced security and access control
A description of the planned work is also included in the actual ballot voters will see Tuesday.
Voters simply check whether they are in favor of, or opposed to, the bond issue.
A 60-percent vote in favor of the bond is required for it to pass.
The election will be held at 19 of the county’s 20 precincts (only the Watson Grove Church precinct has no territory in the county school district). Only voters living in the county school district may participate, which may be confusing because a large part of the county outside New Albany is in the New Albany, rather than Union County, school district. A list of eligible voters will be available at the polls and if anyone is uncertain which school district he or she lives in, a look at one’s property tax bill will provide that answer.
Qualified voters can cast absentee ballots in Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford’s office now and she will have her office open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday for the convenience of other absentee voters. Noon Saturday is the deadline for voting absentee in person.
School officials have received some questions and criticism about public awareness of the issue, although meetings were held in each community, the matter has been written about on the front page of the Gazette and, in fact, community meetings are continuing.
Perhaps the biggest concern is that the issue has been raised at the same time when property has faced a state-required reassessment that occurs every four years and an added state manual increase on top of that.
People don’t want to pay higher taxes and there is some confusion about what real effect the reassessment will have, especially for older citizens. The reassessment affects taxpayers this year but the bond issue, if it passes, will not until next year.
County school district residents have not been asked to pay for a bond issue such as this for approximately the past half century and have not seen a school tax increase in seven years.
Overcrowding is a primary motivator for the additions.
Officials point out that enrollment has increased well over 100 in the past year and 700 in the past 30 years – essentially enough to require an entire school.
In addition to running out of space due to increased student numbers and services required, it is also noted that the main school buildings date back to 1961 and beside being old, were not designed to meet today’s needs.
If the bond issue fails, Superintendent Windy Faulkner said they will have to bring in more manufactured housing units to use as classrooms, which they already have had to do at East Union. Also, a bond issue will have to be dealt with sooner or later and the longer the additions are delayed, higher will be the cost, more than likely.
One other option, briefly touched on, could be for the school trustees to create a bond proposal for the added classrooms only, leaving out the paving, lighting and possibly even the multi-purpose room, although it is not clear that those item account for a substantial part of the cost anyway.
If the issue passes, the district will actually borrow the money and repay the loan with the bond proceeds.
