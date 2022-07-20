We are extremely excited for the 2022-2023 school term and to build on the incredible performance that we have seen from our students on the Spring 2022 state assessments. Our unofficial calculations of recently received preliminary student assessment scores show our teachers and students outperformed the proficiency results from our previous highest performing pre-pandemic year of 2018-2019! This achievement by our students was possible due to a passionate and dedicated staff, strong work ethic from students, and support from parents, and the Union County community! We would like to thank everyone for making this UNCOmmon accomplishment possible.
We have spent a lot of our summer trying to provide more career exploration opportunities for our students like the 2022 partnership with the New Albany School District and CREATE/Toyota Wellspring foundation on the IMPACTO internship program. We want to make sure every student is able to explore post-secondary interests early and find a pathway to graduation. To provide the best opportunities for our students, we must understand: “What you major in matters” and provide a quality pathway to best prepare students for career opportunities they are passionate about. We will continue to focus on our Core Values and mentorship initiatives to make our students prepared not only with the education needed for post secondary success but also the soft skills, teamwork, and emotional quotient to make them successful when they leave school and enter employment.
While this is an exciting time, I also realize this is an anxious time for many students and parents. I want to assure our community that much thought and work has gone into assuring the safest school year possible. Students and teachers will notice many additional safety initiatives being implemented during the 2022-2023 term with the revision of safety protocol for emergency processes poured through over the summer as well as additional cameras, a digital virtual mapping of school premises, revised visitor procedures, additional door alarms, and new automated gates for campuses. The Union County leadership team spent a great deal of the summer revising and upgrading safety structure and protocol to provide the safest campus and environment possible.
Because of the dedication to education by our community businesses, parents, students, and educators, our trajectory is steadily climbing to create UNCOmmon graduates to enter the world of college and work. I would like to thank everyone in our county that support all our schools and work with us in “Building a More Perfect UNION”!
Russell Taylor, Superintendent of Education
Union County School District