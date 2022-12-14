Union County Superintendent of Schools Russell Taylor has announced his retirement at the end of the school year next spring. County school trustees have unanimously named Assistant Superintendent Windy Faulkner to become the new superintendent.
The early announcement will allow for a smooth transition during the spring term.
Taylor, a New Albany W. P. Daniel High graduate who previously served as principal at West Union Attendance Center, was hired with a four-year contract after the retirement of superintendent Ken Basil. Basil served for 12 and a half years, most of that when the county school superintendent was still elected rather than appointed.
Taylor served as deputy superintendent beginning July 1, 2020, then becoming superintendent Jan. 1, 2021.
He is retiring with 30 and one-half years in education. “I want to spend more time with my family,” he said. “I have new grandkids and feel like the time is right to take the next step.”
“I do love Union County schools,” he continued. “It’s home to me and I won’t be a stranger.”
Trustees at that time said choosing between Taylor and Faulkner was a very difficult decision with the slight deciding factor being that Taylor had experience serving as superintendent.
“I just want to thank the board for offering me this opportunity,” Faulkner said. “There’s no place I’d rather be.” In fact, at the same time Taylor was hired, Faulkner had the opportunity to be superintendent for Lafayette County schools but turned it down. “This is where my heart is,” she said. “It’s where I graduated from, where I’ve taught, where I’ve been principal from. There’s no place I’d rather be.”
Faulkner, a 1996 West Union Attendance Center graduate, attended cosmetology school, college and worked after high school. She went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Blue Mountain College and became a first grade teacher at West Union, where she taught for three years.
While teaching, Faulkner continued her education at the University of Mississippi, where she earned a master’s degree in educational leadership. She became an administrative assistant at East Union and, during that time, completed her specialist degree in educational leadership at Ole Miss.
In 2007, Faulkner became assistant principal/elementary principal at Ingomar, working there for five years. In 2012, she took a job as principal at New Albany Elementary School and began work on her doctoral degree in educational leadership at Delta State University. Two years later, Faulkner became assistant superintendent/curriculum coordinator for the Union County School District. She has completed all coursework for her doctorate degree, leaving only her dissertation remaining.
Faulkner was one of 32 administrators to graduate from the Mississippi School Board Association’s Prospective Superintendent Leadership Academy in 2018.
Participants in the program receive more than 60 hours of training in major areas of a superintendent’s role.
“I feel like over the past nine years I’ve done a lot to help this district grow and I want to continue to help this district grow and be successful,” she said.
During her time with the county district, accountability ratings have increased from B to A and this past year the district was fourth-best out of 144 in the state. Her efforts have led to getting school resource officers at all four schools as well as going from one to four school nurses. A workforce development coordinator has been added, West Union and Myrtle are getting free Pre-K classes and a literacy and math instructional team has been added largely due to her efforts.
In addition to many sports achievements, the district has seen increased revenue with Faulkner submitting grant applications that have brought in more than $2.8 million.
Her goals include a new PE building at Ingomar, main entrance and offices at Myrtle, classrooms at East Union and West Union, sports lighting, a band-theatre hall, newer technology and expanding and improving the bus fleet. She also is working with New Albany officials concerning the new Center of Innovation technology center.
She is married to Bart Faulkner and they have children Calub, 24, who is in law enforcement, Olen, 16, and Lorabell, 11, both students at Ingomar Attendance Center. She is also active in a variety of civic and church organizations and activities that have included Junior Auxiliary, Pilot, Kiwanis, Union County Leadership Academy and Ingomar Baptist Church.
“I feel blessed to work in such an amazing district with dedicated board members, administrators, faculty, students and parents,” she said.
“The district is very, very fortunate to have someone of Miss Windy’s caliber and competence who loves the district as much as she does to lead the district,” Taylor said.
