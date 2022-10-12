District 4 Union County School Board Member Daphnia McMillen announced her retirement at the Oct. 3 monthly meeting.
Superintendent Russell Taylor gave a heartfelt speech about much she has contributed to the school board, and how much he respected and appreciated her. The other board members were in agreement with him and spoke about how much everyone had leaned on her wisdom as a former educator. Her resignation will be effective Dec. 5.
This means the board will need to appoint an interim board member until her term expires or a special election can be held.
There is already a special election scheduled next month for the District 5 seat but it is too late to add another because the qualifying period has passed. This special election is because no one qualified for the seat in the general election and Wayne Mahon, who had held the seat, was appointed to fill in until the special vote. He will be challenged by Michael Mink in November.
Other school board seats that will be voted on are the District 1 and 2 seats.
Incumbent Terry Cook has qualified to retain his seat in the First Union County School Board District. Challenging him will be Chris Greer and Mary Beth Mayer.
Incumbent Mickey Basil has also qualified to retain his seat in the Second Union County School Board District. He is being challenged by Greg Conlee and Brandon Smithey
In other business, the board passed recommendations to request permission to advertise for a bid on Category 2 services for E-Rate funding and approve the FY2023 service agreement with Rodobough Education Group, Inc. which will run from the date of the agreement until final close out of forms and processing for the July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024 E-Rate funding year. The district agrees to pay a retainer amount upfront of the amount for 471 pre-discount costs upon notification of award of E-Rate funds via USAC. The bid can sit for up to three years and the district is not obligated to accept any bids.
The board approved a recommendation to transfer money to the school activity funds based on month one enrollment percentage to cover the cost for a reward day for all students at each school for exceptional scores on the state tests for the 2021-2022 school year. Also approved was a recommendation to purchase a 2023 International handicapped school bus with a power lift pending approval by the department of education. The bus will be paid for with district maintenance funds. The current lift bus has had numerous mechanical issues and it is more economic to purchase a new one, rather than having to keep up the old one.
The board approved a recommendation to approve the memorandum of understanding between Regional Rehab Center and Union County School District dyslexia services in school for the 2022-2023 year. This would provide a dyslexia therapist from Regional Rehab Center that would rotate between two schools, free of charge for the district. In addition, they approved the recommendation to approve a memorandum of understanding between the New Albany School District and Union County School District to support a consortium to create a position for a workforce development coordinator to be shared at half the time and half of the cost for school years through 2025. This would include career coaches and would help facilitate a relationship with local businesses to send workforce development students to, as well as a long-term goal for a middle school workforce development curriculum.
The board approved a golf team at West Union Attendance Center and approved Adam Baker as golf coach.
Samantha Potts was approved as substitute school nurse, Peyton Taylor, Victoria Busby, Carlisle Smithey were all approved as substitute teachers, Steve Hall was approved as alternative bus driver, Ashley Robbins, Jerry Grimes, Tom Mayo, Danny Mayo, Jackie Hill, Matt Bateman, Austin Gergory, and Dalton Gregory were all approved as volunteers for the Ingomar Fishing Team.
The resignation of Heath Robbins for teacher, head baseball coach, and assistant football coach at Myrtle was accepted by the board. Eric Baker, interim co-head baseball coach, Josh Curbow, interim co-head baseball coach, Luke Conlee, interim assistant baseball coach, Micheal Kelly, assistant high school fast-pitch coach, Robert Gordon, assistant high school fast-pitch coach, and Marty Merritt, assistant teacher, were all approved for positions at Myrtle.
The next board meeting will take place on Monday, Nov. 7.
