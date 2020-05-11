District Procedures for Graduation, Credits and Grading in Response to COVID-19 and MDE Waivers for School Year 2019-2020
Requirements for Graduation for the Class of 2020
- All courses required for graduation that begin in the 4th term (4th nine weeks grading period), including but not limited to, US Government, Botany, Economics, and Zoology II, will be given a modified assignment via paper packet or online instruction for graduation purposes per MDE’s guidance.
- Any Senior who has a failing grade in any course during the 3rd term will be awarded a numerical grade of 60 due to the fact that the student did not have an attempt/opportunity to complete a full 4th term and might face possible equity issues.
- A Senior's 3rd term average will also be his or her semester average.
- Chromebooks will be turned in at graduation practice.
Options for Juniors, Sophomores, and Freshmen completing credits for the second semester
- All work provided to students is for enrichment only and will not be graded during the time the students are forced to miss school due to school closure for the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Any student who has a failing grade during the 3rd term will be awarded a numerical grade of 60 due to the fact that the student did not have an attempt/opportunity to complete a full 4th term and might face possible equity issues.
- Any Freshman, Sophomore, or Junior enrolled in a nine weeks’ course beginning in the 4th term will be dropped from the course, for the 2019-2020 school year. These students will have the afforded option to take the course during the next school year.
- A student’s 3rd term average will also be his or her semester average
- Any Career and Technical (Vo-tech) student’s 3rd term average will also be his or her semester average unless the student is able to improve his or her 4th nine weeks grade through online instruction provided through the New Albany Career and Technical Center.
- Chromebooks will be kept until school begins in the fall.
Assessment modifications
- The US History, Biology I, Algebra I, and English II end-of-course assessments will not be administered.
- If a student is currently enrolled in one of these four classes, and he or she passes the course, the student will not be required to pass the assessment for graduation.
- If a current Senior has previously passed the course, but not the assessment, he or she will not be required to pass the assessment in order to graduate.
- The Career Planning and Assessment System (CPAS) test will not be administered.
Guidelines for Kindergarten through Eighth Grade
- All work provided to students is for enrichment and will not be graded during the time the students are forced to miss school due to school closure for the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The fourth nine weeks grade will be an average of the first three nine weeks.
- Promotion and retention decisions will be based on the following:
- Numerical Average
- Benchmark Test Data
- Teacher Expertise
- Decisions regarding promotion/retention and the availability of additional opportunities above the previously mentioned incentives will be made by a group of teachers and/or the building principals on a case by case basis. This applies to students in K-8 only.
- The Carnegie Unit bearing courses in seventh and eighth grade will adhere to the high school guidelines for Freshmen, Sophomores and Juniors. Those classes are: ICT II / 8th-grade math ( Pre-Algebra) /Mississippi Studies and World Geography.
Assessment modifications
- The Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) and MAAP-Alternate will not be administered (3rd-8th grades).
- The Mississippi Kindergarten Readiness Assessment (post-test) will not be given.
- The Literacy-Based Promotion Act for 3rd Grade English Language Arts will not be in effect for promotion and retention purposes.
Disclaimer: This document was prepared by the Union County School District (UCSD) leadership team in accordance with guidelines set forth by the Mississippi Department of Education. This document is an attempt to clarify any foreseen issues and/or misconceptions that may exist concerning the continued education of the UCSD students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Please contact your local attendance center or the Union County School District office @ 662-534-1960 for further instruction or guidance.