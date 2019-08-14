The Union County School District’s Board of Trustees approved a $26.8 million budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 and, for the second year in a row, did not ask for an increase in ad valorem taxes, during its meeting in August.
Under the budget proposal, which was presented to the board June 24, the amount of ad valorem tax revenue to be allocated to the district will be $4,819,096 – up $164,439 over the current fiscal year.
This revenue is 18 percent of the district’s $26,835,162 budget projected for the next fiscal year.
The school district, according to the school district’s business manager Lisa Strawn, will receive 62 percent or $16,711,473 of its revenue from the State of Mississippi. This includes funding through the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, which will amount to $14.7 million. From 2009 to 2020, the district has lost almost $15,473,476 due to the state legislature's failure to fully fund MAEP, however, in spite of the fact that state law requires it to do so.
Twenty-seven percent, or $7.1 million, of the district’s revenue is through local sources, including the ad valorem tax and 11 percent, or approximately $3 million is through federal sources.
Total expenditures for the school district in the 2019-2020 budget will be $26.2 million, leaving a net fund balance of just over $622,482 for the year.
The board also approved a sealed bid from Apple, Inc. to purchase 200 Apple iPads and 200 Apple televisions using Three Rivers Grant and district funds. It also approved a low quote from Riddle Heating and Air for installation of a new 25-ton Carrier unit for the West Union auditorium. Hooker Construction, Inc. also submitted a quote.
The board also an agreement with the Union County Board of Supervisors regarding reimbursement of school resource officers' salaries and benefits for the 2019-2020 school year.
The board also approved the following personnel items:
- Approved Bryan McElroy and Donna McMillen as substitute teachers for the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved Thomas Ausburn as a substitute bus driver at East Union for the 2019-20 school year.
- Accepted resignation from Julie Elliott as administrative secretary at the district office effective Aug. 6.
- Approved Judy Thompson as central office administrative secretary effective Aug. 7 until June 30, 2020.
- Approved Jessica Garrett as dyslexia therapist for the 2019-20 school year. Her employment will begin Sept. 3 and end April 24, 2020.
- Approved Shanna Ligon as dyslexia therapist for the 2019-20 school year. Her employment will begin Sept. 3 and end April 24, 2020.
- Approved Edith Wilhite to provide homebound services to East Union student from Aug. 20 until May 7, 2020. These services will not exceed four hours per week.
- Accepted resignation from Benjamin O'Callaghan as bus driver at East Union effective May 23.
- Accepted resignation from Sara Beth Garrett as East Union bus driver during spring season effective Aug. 1.
- Approved Warren Ray as full-time bus driver at East Union for the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved Jim Frazier and Chris Lucius as part-time bus drivers at East Union for the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved Kriste Conwill, Mallory Maddox and Mary Timms as part-time assistant teachers at East Union for the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved Scott Duley as assistant fast-pitch softball coach at East Union for the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved Jennifer Bruce as pre-Kindergarten assistant teacher at East Union for the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved Wanda Owen as part-time literacy and writing coach at East Union for the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved Mitzi Benjamin as part-time EL teacher for the school district for the 2019-20 school year. She will serve the students at East Union and will not exceed 80 hours per month.
- Approved Tammy Adams as first grade assistant teacher at Ingomar for the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved Deborah Bryan as a regular bus route and vocational bus route driver, as well as special education route driver for Ingomar for the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved Sherrie Little as para-professional cross country coach at Ingomar for the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved Mallory Tillery and Shannon Carruth as part-time assistant teachers at Ingomar for the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved Sherra McElroy as volunteer assistant teacher at Ingomar effective Aug. 7 for the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved Jeff Williams as volunteer assistant archery coach at Ingomar for the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved recommendation to reissue Katherine Downing's contract due to her license being upgraded from A to AA.
- Approved Julie Elliott as receptionist at Myrtle effective Aug. 7 for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved Amanda DeCanter as Pre-Kindergarten assistant teacher at Myrtle for the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved Andy Streich as assistant fast-pitch softball coach at Myrtle for the 2019-20 school year.
- Accepted resignation from Lisa Williamson as teacher at Myrtle, due to retirement, effective July 24.
- Approved Renae McLemore as certified teacher at Myrtle for the 2019-20 school year.
- Accepted resignation from Heather Armstrong as assistant teacher at Myrtle effective the end of the 2018-19 school year.
- Approved Blakely Wright as assistant teacher at Myrtle for the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved Nicole Ray as assistant teacher at Myrtle effective Aug. 5 for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved Shelly Merritt as bookkeeper at Myrtle effective Aug. 2 for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved Brooke Gordon for half a bus route for the first 90 days at Myrtle for the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved Jane Sumrall as part-time EL teacher for the school district for the 2019-20 school year. She will serve the students at Myrtle and West Union and will not exceed 80 hours per week.
- Approved request for one year emergency gifted certification for Elizabeth Truemper at West Union.
- Accepted resignation from Dorothy Gates as assistant teacher at West Union effective July 17.
- Approved Jessica Douglass as assistant teacher at West Union for the 2019-20 school year. She will replace Dorothy Gates.
- Approved Melissa Long as pre-K assistant teacher at West Union for the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved Calvin Cooper as para-professional archery coach at West Union for the 2019-20 school year.
- Approved the following volunteer assistant coaches at West Union for the 2019-20 school year: Jake Kent, baseball; Hayden Basil, boys basketball; Kim Clayton, archery; and Earl and Barbara White, bowling. The following may also volunteer on a periodic basis for baseball: Will Basil, John Austin Taylor, Riley Bogue, Andrew Childers, Timbo Henderson, Mike Willard and Russell Taylor.