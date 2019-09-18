The Union County School District approved the following personnel items during its September meeting:
- Reaffirmed list of substitute teachers for the 2019-2020 school year.
- Approved bus substitute David Simmons.
- Approved Daniel Garcia as a substitute teacher.
- Approved Callie Frazier as a substitute teacher.
- Approved the increase of the part time AP/Capital Asset Clerk's hourly pay effective Sept. 4.
- Approved Derek Taylor as orchestra conductor for the Union County Schools production of "Grease" on Oct. 25-27.
- Approved the hiring of Rusty Wilkinson in a part-time maintenance/custodial position at East Union Attendance Center. He will work no more than 19 hours per week and will begin his employment Sept. 3 and continue through the entire school year. His application is on file with Union County Schools.
- Approved Martha Charlwood as a STEAM interventionist at East Union. She will work no more than 15 hours per week and will start on Sept. 3 and will work until April 24, 2020.
- Approved Paula Wood as reading interventionist at East Union. She will work no more than 19 hours per week and her employment will begin on Sept. 3 and will conclude April 24, 2020.
- Reissued Jennifer Harper's contract due to her license being upgraded from A to AA.
- Accepted resignation from Charles C. Johnson as assistant baseball coach at Ingomar High School effective at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.
- Hired Deborah Hampton as STEAM Interventionist at Ingomar. She will work no more than 15 hours per week and will start Sept. 3 and will conclude April 24, 2020.
- Hired Jane Culberson as reading interventionist at Ingomar. She will work no more than 19 hours per week and will start Sept. 3 and will conclude April 24, 2020.
- Hired Robin Merritt as STEAM interventionist at Myrtle. She will work no more than 15 hours per week and will start Sept. 3 and conclude April 24, 2020.
- Accepted resignation from Lisa Cook as school secretary at Myrtle effective July 28.
- Accepted resignation from Brooke Gordon as full time yearbook sponsor and recommendation to be a co-yearbook sponsor for the 2019-2020 school year.
- Hired Alex Verrell as co-sponsor of the yearbook at Myrtle for the 2019-2020 school year.
- Approved Deborah Bryan to transport band students from band practice to West Union on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Aug. 20 through the remainder of the school year.
- Approved Penny Heard as the assistant volleyball coach at West Union for the 2019-2020 school year.
- Approved Lou McQuary as STEAM interventionist at West Union. She will work no more than 15 hours per week and will start Sept. 3 and will conclude April 24, 2020.
- Hired Shirley White as the reading interventionist at West Union. She will work no more than 19 hours per week and will start Sept. 3 and will conclude April 24, 2020.
- Approved Timothy Harris to transport band students from West Union to East Union on Fridays for football games for the 2019-2020 school year.
- Approved Timothy Harris to transport band students from West Union to band practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Aug. 20 through the remainder of the school year.
- Approved school recognition response Form A for East Union, Ingomar, Myrtle and West Union and issue contracts to eligible employees and set the payroll date for school recognition funds as Nov. 27, 2019.