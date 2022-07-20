Students in grades K-6 are not allowed to bring cellphones to school.
The following disciplinary action will take place if a K-6 student brings a cell phone to school: The cell phone will be taken by the principal or his/her designee until either a $25 fine has been paid to the school or until the phone has been kept in the school’s possession for 7 days, after which the phone will be turned over to the parent/guardian.
Grades 7-12
The Union County School District recognizes the importance of integrating emerging technologies with the academic learning process. Our cell phone policy has been crafted to utilize such technology while providing a safe and orderly instructional environment.
Students in grades 7-12 may possess cell phones on campus, but they must be used in accordance with school guidelines below:
● Cell phones may only be used before school, during scheduled breaks, during the lunch break, and after school. Usage of cell phones in the hallways and during class changes are prohibited
● Students are not allowed to take pictures, including selfies, record videos, or post on social media sites that could lead to a disruption of the educational environment. Violation of Cell Phone Policy will result in the following consequences:
1st Offense- The student’s phone will be taken up and sent to the office. The phone will be given back to the student at the end of the school day.
2nd Offense- Paddling or 1 Day of ISS (Parent must pick the phone up at School)
3rd Offense- Paddling or 2 Days of ISS (Parent must pick the phone up at School)
4th Offense- 3 Days ISS (Parent must pick the phone up at School)
5th Offense- 4 Days ISS (Parent must pick the phone up at School)
6th Offense- 5 Days ISS (Parent must pick the phone up at School)
*Each Offense after the 6th Offense will add one day of ISS to each step with the parent having to pick the phone up at the school The Union County School District will not be held responsible for lost or stolen phones. Electronic devices brought to school are the responsibility of the students.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&