The Union County School District is making some changes to its "grab and go" lunch distribution beginning this week.
According to Windy Faulkner, assistant superintendent for the school district, students and other children can pick up these lunches from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Monday and Wednesday, as opposed to every weekday. She said the same amount of meals would be provided for the week, but with less trips to the schools.
"We want to protect our employees and still be able to feed our students," Faulkner said. "This change would limit the amount of time employees would have to be around others and still take care of our students."
The lunches are still available to all children ages 18 and under at East Union, Ingomar, Myrtle and West Union Attendance Centers. Two days' worth of food will be provided on Monday and three days' worth of food will be provided on Wednesday.
Faulkner said that drive thru stations are set up at each of the schools. At East Union, pick up will be provided at the back of the school by the cafeteria, pick up will be available at Ingomar's and West Union's front entrances and pick up at Myrtle will be stationed by the cafeteria.
Upon arrival at the schools, Faulkner said that patrons are asked to remain in their vehicles and the lunches will be delivered to their cars.
Adults can purchase meals also at $2 for each meal.