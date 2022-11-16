Union Countians turned out in surprisingly high numbers Tuesday for a general election expected to draw little interest. Most of the races were either uncontested or generally considered one-sided, other than three local county school board seats.
Nearly 42 percent of the county’s 16,394 registered voters participated and local totals generally followed the state and district trends, as usually is the case here.
The three county school board races saw two of the incumbents get unseated with victories sufficient to avoid any runoffs.
The School Board District 1 and 2 elections were for regular terms while the School Board District 5 race was a special election.
No one at all qualified to seek the District 5 seat this past year so Wayne Mahon, who had held the seat, was appointed to serve until the special election this year.
Mahon ran but lost Tuesday to challenger Michael Mink by a narrow 11-vote margin – slightly more than one percent.
In District 1, incumbent Terry Cook lost to challenger retired coach Chris Greer. Coming in third was Mary Beth Mayer.
District 2 trustee Mickey Basil easily held on to his seat with 55 percent of the vote over challengers Greg Conlee and Brandon Smithey.
The only other contested races locally were for U. S. Representative and Circuit Court District 3 Place 2 judge.
Incumbent Republican Trent Kelly received 89 percent of the Union County vote over Dianne Black to keep his House seat and incumbent Judge Kelly Luther defeated challenger Shirley Byers with 72 percent of the local vote.
All of the races except for the House of Representatives seat were non-partisan.
Vote counting, for the most part, went quickly and smoothly.
Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford said the biggest problems are that people don’t know where they are supposed to vote, and some don’t even know where they are registered, especially if they have moved.
A call to the clerk’s office ahead of time can avoid such delays and the Secretary of State’s website has a section called “Y’all Vote,” which allows one to enter his or her address and be informed of the correct voting location. That part of the website was down briefly Tuesday after so-called hackers overloaded the site with requests. The part of the system where actual votes are counted was not involved or affected.
Here are the Union County totals for the contested races:
1st Congressional District
Dianne Black 769 11.29%
Trent Kelly 6,036 88.62%
Circuit Court Dist. 3 Place 2
Shirley Byers 1,740 27.76%
J. Kelly Luther 4,522 72.16%
School Board Dist. 1
Terry Cook 174 20.02%
Chris Greer 553 63.64%
Mary B. Mayer 142 16.34%
School Board Dist. 2
Mickey Basil 514 54.91%
Greg Conlee 286 30.56%
Brandon Smithey 134 14.32%
School Board Dist. 5
Wayne Mahon 403 49.27%
Michael Mink 414 50.61%
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.