Much of the Union County School Board’s agenda dealt with personnel, which is typical for the end of the school year.
However, due to the 2020 Census, the school system may have to redraw boundaries for the five subdistricts within the overall county district.
Trustees approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Union County School District and Three Rivers Planning and Development District regarding Redistricting Services, but time is critical if redistricting is required. That’s because three of the five board seats will be on the Nov. 7 ballot this year. The qualifying period is Aug. 10 through Sept. 9.
Superintendent Russell Taylor said they hope to have any changes necessary ready well before the qualifying period.
The First and Second County School District representatives will be on the ballot for normal terms. The Fifth District representative will be a special election because no one at all qualified for that post when it was on the ballot year before last. Wayne Mahon, who had held that seat, was appointed to the post until a special election could be held.
The incumbent First and Second District representatives in the seats to be voted on are Terry Cook and Mickey Basil. The two representatives who will not be on the ballot are Mike Browning from the Third District and Daphnia McMillen from the Fourth District.
In general business, trustees approved adding a dance team at Myrtle Attendance Center for the 2022-2023 school year and have been advertising to sell 10 acres of land owned by the school district referenced as lots 8-30 in the Mitchell Subdivision across the road/ railroad tracks from Myrtle Attendance Center. This land is not currently used for school or related school purposes and not needed in the operation of the schools.
Board members approved several school donations, including:
- The donation from Pepsi to Union County School District for the rebate program.
- The donation from Pepsi to Union County School District for the annual allotment.
- The donation from East Union Booster Club to East Union for football to use for junior high and high School helmets and football pants.
- The donation from East Union Booster Cub to East Union basketball for uniforms.
- The donation from Riddle Heating & Air Inc to Ingomar for weight equipment for athletics.
- The donation from Chuck and Samantha Phifer to Ingomar Attendance Center for athletic weight equipment.
In personnel matters, trustees voted:
- to accept the resignation of Danita Mattox Case Manager/Gifted Coordinator with Union County School District effective the end of current contract.
- to hire Bailey Thompson as the county wide assistant theater director for the 2022-2023 school year.
- to reassign Amy Bishop to be hired as Case Manager and Gifted Coordinator for the 2022-2023 school year for 192 days
- to accept the resignation of Tim McDonald as head high school boys basketball coach at East Union Attendance Center effective June 13, 2022.
- to approve Chase Brown as head high school boys basketball coach at East Union Attendance Center for the 2022-2023 school year.
- to hire Shannon Stokes to a teaching position at East Union Attendance Center for the 2022-2023 school year.
- to employ Paula Wood as reading interventionist at East Union for an additional two weeks (April 11-22) for up to 19 hours per week.
- to approve Stephen Basil for summer lawn maintenance at East Union Attendance Center for the 2022 summer.
- to employ Heidi Brown and Brandy Wallace as dyslexia therapists at East Union Attendance Center during the months of June and July.
- to approve Trey Humphreys as the archery bus driver at East Union Attendance Center for the following date of 2/26/22.
- to accept the resignation of Tobi Bowen school counselor at Ingomar Attendance Center effective June 8, 2022.
- to reassign Ashley Robbin from teacher assistant to school counselor at Ingomar Attendance Center for the 2022-2023 school year.
- to accept the resignation of Cole Rodgers teacher and assistant boys basketball coach at Ingomar Attendance Center effective the end of the 2021• 2022 school year.
- to accept the resignation of Justin Weeden as head fast -pitch softball coach at Ingomar Attendance Center effective June 13, 2022.
- to hire Bailey Montgomery as teacher and head FP softball coach at Ingomar Attendance Center for the 2022-20223 school year.
- to transfer Allie Wallis from East Union Attendance Center to Ingomar Attendance Center as teacher for the 2022-2023 school year.
- to accept the resignation of Montana Purvis as teacher at Ingomar Attendance Center effective the end of the 2021 -2022 school year.
- to transition Jennifer Wray from part-time to full-time teacher assistant at Ingomar Attendance Center for the 2022-2023 school year.
- to employ Nita Johnson as math interventionist at Ingomar for an additional two weeks (April 11-22) for up to 19 hours per week.
- to approve Leah Byrd as summer school director at Ingomar Attendance Center for June 2022.
- to approve Anna Collier as summer school teacher at Ingomar Attendance Center for June 2022.
- to approve Jill Deaton as summer school teacher at Ingomar Attendance Center for June 2022.
- to approve Jennifer Pannell as summer school teacher at Ingomar Attendance Center for June 2022.
- to approve Melissa Spouse as summer school teacher at Ingomar Attendance Center for June 2022.
- to approve Ashley Weinhold as summer school teacher at Ingomar Attendance Center for line 2022.
- to approve Jessica Whitaker for summer school teacher at Ingomar Attendance Center for June 2022.
- to approve Fonda Worthy as summer school teacher at Ingomar Attendance Center for June 2022.
- to approve Cassie Taylor as a part -time summer school teacher at Ingomar Attendance Center for June 2022.
- to approve Holly Reeder as a part -time summer school teacher at Ingomar Attendance Center for June 2022.
- to approve Jennifer Pannell for summer school bus driver at Ingomar Attendance Center for June 2022.
- to employ Montana Purvis as dyslexia therapists at Ingomar Attendance Center during the months of June and July.
- to approve Samantha Coltharp as head cheer coach at Myrtle Attendance Center for the 2022-2023 school year.
- to approve Allie Brooke Rodgers dance team coach at Myrtle Attendance Center for the 2022-2023 school year.
- to accept the resignation of Robert Gordon head baseball coach at Myrtle Attendance Center effective the end of the 2021-2022 contract.
- to approve Heath Robbin as head baseball coach at Myrtle Attendance Center for the 2022-2023 school year.
- to hire Allen Ball as head boys and girls basketball coach/teacher and jr. high boys basketball coach at Myrtle Attendance Center for the 2022-2023 school year.
- to accept the resignation of Heath Robbins as the head jr. high baseball coach at Myrtle Attendance Center effective June 13, 2022.
- to approve Josh Curbow as head jr. high baseball coach at Myrtle Attendance for the 2022-2023 school year.
- to accept the resignation of Michael Kelly as assistant boys basketball coach at Myrtle Attendance Center effective the end of current contract.
- to hire Ron Nichols as paraprofessional volunteer assistant high school girls and boys basketball coach at Myrtle Attendance Center for the 2022-2023 school year.
- to accept the resignation of Michael Vierheller as bus driver for the PM route at Myrtle Attendance Center effective after current 2021-2022 contract ends.
- to approve Andy Streich for the summer mowing at Myrtle Attendance Center for the 2022 summer.
- to employ Gracie Lansdell as math
- interventionist at Myrtle for an additional two weeks (April 11-22) for up to 19 hours per week.
- to employ Beverly Rutherford as reading interventionist at Myrtle for an additional two weeks (April 11-22) for up to 19 hours per week.
- to approve Robert Gordon for an afternoon bus route for the fall semester at Myrtle Attendance Center for the 2022-2023 school year.
- to reassign Tim Baker to a long bus route at Myrtle Attendance Center for the 2022-2023 school year.
- to reassign Keith Speck to the Special Education bus route at Myrtle Attendance Center for the 2022-2023 school year.
- to employ Ashley Gory as dyslexia therapist at Myrtle Attendance Center during the months of June and July.
- to approve Nikki Poteet as summer school director at Myrtle Attendance Center from the June 6 through line 23, 2022.
- to approve Alex Burke as summer school teacher at Myrtle Attendance Center from June 6 through June 23, 2022.
- to approve Ashley Gory as summer school teacher at Myrtle Attendance Center from June 6 through June 23, 2022.
- to approve Lenzi Sanderson as summer school teacher at Myrtle Attendance Center from June 6 through June 23, 2022.
- to approve Abby Cook as summer school teacher at Myrtle Attendance Center from June 6 through June 23, 2022.
- to approve Lydia Johnson as summer school teacher at Myrtle Attendance Center from June 6 through June 23, 2022.
- to approve Km Nolan as summer school teacher at Myrtle from June 6 through June 23, 2022.
- to approve Leslie Gaines as summer school teacher at Myrtle Attendance Center from June 6 through June 23, 2022.
- to approve Britt any Willard as summer school teacher at Myrtle Attendance Center from June 6 through June 23, 2022.
- to approve Olivia Dunnam as summer school substitute teacher at Myrtle Attendance Center from June 6 through June 23, 2022.
- to approve Meagan Stanton as summer school substitute teacher at Myrtle Attendance Center from June 6 through June 23, 2022.
- to approve Larry Turner as summer school bus driver at Myrtle Attendance Center from June 6 through June 23, 2022.
- to approve Leslie Gaines as summer school bus driver at Myrtle Attendance Center from June 6 through June 23, 2022.
- to hire Caroline Greer as teacher at West Union Attendance Center for the 2022-2023 school year.
- to hire Jake McDonald as teacher and Fast pitch Coach at West Union Attendance Center for the 2022-2023 school year.
- to approve Randy Brock to drive the career technical/NASTUC routes for 4 hours per day, and decrease his custodial hours from 4 hours to 2 hours per day for the 180 bus driving days and will work 4 hours per day as custodian on non-bus driving days. He will continue to drive his full bus route at West Union Attendance Center for the 2022-2023 school year.
- to reassign Mike Willard from half bus route to full Special Education bus route at West Union Attendance Center for he 2022-2023 school year.
- to approve Justin Treadaway for the medium half bus route at West Union Attendance Center for the 2022-2023 school year.
- to employ Vickie Turner as reading
- interventionist at West Union for an additional two weeks (April 11-22) for up to 19 hours per week.
- to employ Shanna Lion as dyslexia therapist at West Union Attendance Center during the months of June and July.