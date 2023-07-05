People who live in the Union County School District will not see a school tax increase next year.
Trustees presented a $35.5 million budget at their public hearing, anticipating a tax levy of 51.99 mills. The tax levy has remained unchanged with no increase the past seven years.
The schools are mostly funded by state revenue, accounting for 59 percent of the total. Local funding makes up 22 percent and federal funding equals 19 percent.
The amount the district anticipates receiving from local taxes is $5.4 million.
Other sources include $255,000 for a long-running three-mill note originally established to help purchase school buses, $222,000 from Homestead Exemption, $416,000 from Chickasaw Cession funds and $17.9 million from the Mississippi Adequate Education Fund.
MAEP is something of a sore point with schools because the legislature does not fully fund it. The full funding amount would have been $20.9 million and officials note that the total loss to the county schools from inadequate MAEP funding over the past 15 years would amount to more than $22 million.
There is also a $100 million fund allocated by the legislature but local officials won’t know how they will be divided until later this month or August. They are estimated the local amount to be $700,000.
Fifty-six percent of the district budget goes directly to instructional services – teaching students. Services that support education such as counselors get 30 percent and non-instructional services, mostly nutrition, receive eight percent. A very small amount, 0.4 percent, is for debt service while 5.6 percent is for facilities and acquisition.
The latter will become more important as the district plans to add new classrooms and other spaces to all four schools. Additionally, the county schools are partnering with New Albany schools for the new multi-million innovation center being constructed in the former HMC Technology building. A two-story part of the building will house designated areas for the various vocational and technical curricula. Included will be a new virtual- and augmented-reality center provided by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi.
The Union County School District serves just under 3,000 students. East Union is the largest with 959 enrolled, which is an increase of 91 over the past five years. Myrtle is next with 677 students and a loss of seven over five years. Next is Ingomar with 657 and a loss of 16 students, and only slightly lower is West Union with 649 students and a gain of 23 over the period.
As one of the largest employers in the county, the district has a staff of about 376 including 214 teachers, 54 full-time teacher assistants and six part-time, 36 bus routes, 31 full- and part-time cafeteria workers and 11 principals and assistant principals. There also are 12 custodians, four bookkeepers, four receptionists, four nurses, four school resource officer two bus shop mechanics and 22 central office support staff.
An average $10,777.08 is spent per student, compared to the state average of $12,849.07, which officials point out means the district is running efficiently and accomplishing more with less.
Every student now has a computer or tablet device issued to them from grades K-12 and the district is strengthening focus on workforce development, working with the city schools IMPACTO work program and the planned innovation center.
