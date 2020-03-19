Beginning Monday, March 23, the Union County schools will be offering grab-and-go lunches to its students and other children as well.
According to Windy Faulkner, assistant Superintendent of the Union County School District, these lunches will be available to all children ages 18 and under from 10:30 a.m. until noon at East Union, Ingomar, Myrtle and West Union Attendance Centers.
"We'll be offering them every week day," Faulkner said, " for any child, even if they don't go to one of our schools. Adults can also purchase lunches for $2."
Faulkner said that drive thru stations will be set up at each of the schools. At East Union, pick up will be provided at the back of the school by the cafeteria, pick up will be available at Ingomar's and West Union's front entrances and pick up at Myrtle will be stationed by the cafeteria.
Upon arrival at the schools, Faulkner said that patrons are asked to remain in their vehicles and the lunches will be delivered to their cars.
In accordance with an executive order from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, all school districts in Mississippi have been directed to provide free lunches to children while schools remain closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak/