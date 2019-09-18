Ten years after its production, the Union County School District theater program is reviving "Grease" -- only bigger and better.
Clint Reid, the program's director, said it just felt right to bring back "Grease."
"This is our first re-do," Reid said. "It's right at the 10-year anniversary and we just have the talent needed to perform it."
Fifty-five students were a part of the district's first production of the beloved musical in 2009; this year, Reid is directing 110.
"Not only do we have double the cast, we're also better equipped and better funded," he said. "We'll be able to have more specialized sets, lighting effects and perform bigger and better dance numbers."
This year's production will also include a musical number, "Shakin' at the High School Hop," left out of the school district's original performance 10 years ago.
Reid said he's also hoping that some of the district's alumni who performed in the 2009 production will return to see the revival.
The county schools' production of "Grease" will be performed Oct. 25-27 at the Magnolia Civic Center in downtown New Albany. Performances will be at 7 p.m., Oct. 25 and 26, with a matinee at 1 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets will be on sale at the Union County School District office beginning Oct. 7.
"We're also getting as close of a replica to the 'Grease' car featured in the movie as possible," Reid said. "For $5 after the shows, audience members can come up on stage and get photos with the car."