The county school areas are yellow for Myrtle, red for West Union, orange for Ingomar and green for East Union. The blue area is the New Albany Municipal Separate School District. The county school attendance areas are not the same as the five county school trustees' districts.
This map shows the districts from which the five county school board members are elected (the orange area is the New Albany city school district). These are not the same as the school attendance areas or the five Union County Board of Supervisors' districts.
The Union County School District will have a public hearing Monday, June 27, concerning the new map of school trustees’ districts.
The new map is a result of population changes shown in the 2020 Census.
The county school district has five trustees and Union County outside the New Albany Separate Municipal School District is divided into five sub-districts with a trustee elected from each.
The county school trustee districts are not the same as the county’s five supervisor districts, and also are not the same as the attendance districts for the four county schools, three of which are on the west side of the county with only one on the east side.
If this is all confusing, school officials say the proposed redistricting to be considered at the hearing really only affects which district a potential county school board member could run from.
The redistricting was done by Three Rivers Planning and Development District and an official there said the new map reflects little change.
The hearing will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the superintendent’s office at 250 Carter Avenue.
Members of the public may attend and offer documentation. Call the superintendents’ office for more information.