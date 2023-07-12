Russell Taylor and School Board

From left are county school trustees Michael Mink, Chris Greer, Daphnia McMillen, Superintendent Russell Taylor, trustees Mickey Basil and Mike Browning after presenting Superintendent Taylor with a gift and thanks.

 By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette

Union County school trustees are asking the public to support an $18.5 million bond issue to make needed improvements at the four county schools.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you