Union County school trustees are asking the public to support an $18.5 million bond issue to make needed improvements at the four county schools.
Broadly, the money will be used to construct six classrooms with restrooms and renovate four at East Union Attendance Center, construct a multi-purpose building with four classrooms and restrooms at Ingomar Attendance Center, construct a new entry with administrative offices, three classrooms and restrooms at Myrtle Attendance Center, construct and renovate the auditorium creating four classrooms and restrooms at West Union Attendance Center, pave parking areas at West Union Attendance Center and install new lighting on all softball and baseball fields.
Many of the school buildings date back to the 1960s or earlier so some renovation is reasonable, and of course the schools have grown considerably over that time.
The board voted for a resolution June 29 to set a special election on the bond issue for Tuesday, Sept. 19. Residents in the county school district will go to their regular polling places except for Watson Grove precinct, which is the only one of 20 precincts that has no one residing in the county school district. People living in the New Albany Separate Municipal School District will not be involved in this, of course.
People will vote either in favor of or in opposition to the bond package as a whole. For the issue to pass, 60 percent of the vote needs to be in favor of the measure.
School officials have been having community meetings in the school neighborhoods explaining the proposal to gain support for the bond issue, although they say the need should be clear.
The district has no outstanding bond indebtedness and Superintendent Russell Taylor said the last previous bond issue was in 1975.
If the issue passes, the district will actually borrow the money and repay the loan with the bond proceeds.
In general business at the meeting, the board approved the $35.5 million budget presented at the previous meeting, that will not require a tax increase. The county school district has maintained the same tax levy for at least the past seven years without an increase.
Superintendent Taylor said the district has received some preliminary proficiency and accountability test score data and while official numbers will not be confirmed and released until this fall he said, “We were very well pleased with our test scores. We’re proud of our teachers and students.”
Other actions included:
- Approving policies and routine agreements for professional and other services for the coming school year. These include counseling, treatment, therapy, testing and other specialties.
- Accepting a low bid to have a modular classroom containing two classrooms placed near the Henderson Building at East Union Attendance Center.
- Setting the admission price for athletic events at $6 for all sports with the exception of football, which will be $8 per person.
- Approved use of East Union auditorium for a gospel singing and West Union for a church event.
- Accepting donations including from the Ingomar Booster Club to Ingomar School for baseball chairs, from the law office of John W. Haynes IV to Myrtle football for supplies, from Chad and Lyndie Herod to West Union School for baseball state trip expenses and from the West Union Endowment to West Union School for teacher needs.
In personnel, trustees approved:
- The resignation of Lana Todd as part-time business assistant effective June 30.
- Hiring Joanna Michelle Randolph as substitute teacher.
- Hiring Steve Prewett to provide security services during the summer school from June 5-22 at East Union Attendance Center.
- Changing Haley Crotts as cafeteria worker at East Union to a reduced number of hours.
- Hiring Geraldine Hattix as full-time cafeteria worker at East Union in May and then for limited hours for the coming school year.
- Hiring Kristy Connelly as cafeteria worker at East Union.
- Hiring Caleb Stephens as Junior High SPED teacher at East Union.
- Hiring Kayla Watson as teacher assistant at East Union, transitioning from SPED assistant.
- Hiring Austin Basil as Junior High Softball Coach at East Union.
- Hiring Rachel Elder as Junior Varsity Softball Coach at East Union.
- Hiring Teneille Weeden as self-contained special education teacher assistant at Ingomar Attendance Center.
- Reissuing Alison Rhea’s contract for the year due to her license being upgraded from AA to AAA.
- Reissuing Gray Spencer’s contract for the year due to his license being upgraded from A to AA.
- Hiring Norma Bishop as cafeteria worker at Ingomar with increased hours.
- increasing Kim Hood’s hours as cafeteria worker at Ingomar School
- Increasing Melinda Sullivan’s hours as cafeteria worker at Ingomar School.
- Increasing Nell Weeden’s hours as cafeteria worker at Ingomar School.
- Accepting the resignation of Allen Ball as PE teacher, head boys basketball coach, head girls basketball coach and head junior high boys basketball coach at Myrtle Attendance Center.
- Hiring Ron Wilson as teacher, head high school boys and girls basketball coach and head junior high boys basketball coach at Myrtle Attendance Center.
- Hiring Ron Wilson as junior varsity boys basketball coach at Myrtle attendance Center.
- Approving Brooke Gordon as assistant high school boys basketball coach at Myrtle Attendance Center.
- Approving Sheena Murphy as volunteer high school girls assistant basketball coach at Myrtle Attendance Center.
- Reissuing Callie Bowles’ contract due to her license being upgrade from A to AA.
As this was outgoing Superintendent Russell Taylor’s last board meeting, trustees presented him with a clock engraved with an inspirational quote he was known for.
Board President Mickey Basil said, “It’s been an honor. We appreciate your leadership and don’t know what we would have done if you hadn’t been here when Covid hit.”
“It’s been and honor and privilege for me,” Taylor responded. “It’s something I’m passionate about but what I will remember is the relationships we have built.” He added that he plans to continue to be a part of Union County and its schools in the future.
