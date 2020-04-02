The Union County School District has announced that it is suspending its grab and go lunch distribution next week.
According to Ken Basil, superintendent of the school district, the decision was made in light of Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves' shelter-in-place order that he issued Wednesday.
"From all I'm hearing from medical folks it's about to get worse in North Mississippi," Basil said. "My job is to protect our staff and students. By feeding our students, we are putting our staff in jeopardy along with our students and their families."
Basil said the lunch program suspension would be evaluated on a week-to-week basis as to whether the district will begin again.
"We will restart the meal program as soon as I feel like the risk is not as high as it is right now," Basil said. "I just don't know when."