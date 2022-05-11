The Union County Board of Supervisors is planning to seek money for bridge replacements on seven different county roads. Officials said not all of the projects may be approved and it may even be that none will be approved, but are confident funds will be available for at least some.
The bridges in question are on CR 47, CR 50, CR 119, CR 126, CR 294, CR 152 and CR 153.
This came at the board’s May meeting, where they also had a public hearing concerning approval to do county work on private property.
The work is actually the removal of beaver dams at a lake adjacent to CR 52 which has begun to cause flooding over the road and limiting accessibility to houses in the area.
No one objected to the action, or spoke in favor of it either, so the project was approved.
In personnel, the board approved hiring Katie Hale part-time at the Justice Court Clerk’s office and hiring Kristin Glissen Stanley as part-time dispatcher at the law enforcement center.
In other department business, supervisors approved a few requests for either reduction in tax assessment, or an increase. Tax Assesssor-Collector Tameri Dunnam said changes are generally due to clerical errors that are discovered or changes in property.
In this case the board went into executive session to discuss at least one proposed increase because board attorney Chandler Rogers said that legal proceedings are involved.
The board discussed advertising for possibly a couple of dump trucks by way of reverse auction. They noted that the trucks are not needed for now, but that there may be an 18-month waiting period for delivery. Supervisors also wanted clarification on purchasing near the end of a term of office. They said some purchases and agreements cannot be made within six months of an election because that would bind a future board to some action.
Because this was the first meeting of the board, supervisors approved the claims docket, board minutes, the solid waste billing and collection report, the road department work schedule for the month and paying the medical examiner-investigator for 16 death investigations.
The next scheduled meeting of the Union County Board of Supervisors will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 16, in the chancery court building.