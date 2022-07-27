The Union County Board of Supervisors set a public hearing for Aug. 1 to review the county’s hazard mitigation plan. The plan, developed by Three Rivers Planning and Development District, needs to be updated every five years.
What is slightly unusual is that this is the fourth public hearing the board has scheduled for next month.
A hearing also set for Aug. 1 during the regular board meeting will be concerning a proposed ordinance that would create an emergency medical services district, regulating ambulance service.
The other two, perhaps of more public interest, will be Monday, Aug. 15.
One will be on the proposed county garbage ordinance and the other will be over the proposed supervisors’ redistricting as a result of population changes shown in the 2020 Census.
In general agenda items, the board voted to adopt the new mileage reimbursement rate set by the state, finally in light of the dramatic increase in fuel cost. The rate will increase from 58.5 cents per mile to 62.5 cents per mile.
The board formally accepted funds toward various infrastructure projects in the First and Second districts, including the Red Hill community.
They also agreed to make updates to the county driver written safety policy as required by their insurance carrier.
In personnel, Katie Hale was changed from part-time to full-time deputy clerk in the justice court office and Andrea Joyner and Penny Culver was approved as new deputy clerks.
Kayla Harrison will receive a longevity pay increase, having worked for the sheriff’s department for the past 10 years.
Sheriff Jimmy Edwards received permission to move $1,315 to the PIPE fund used to purchase information and evidence. This comes from seized funds rather than taxpayer money.
He also got permission to purchase a $629.99 inverter-generator from Harbor Freight to be used in the sheriff’s department special response unit. The unit has seen increased use, such as helping in searches for missing persons in the area and the generator in the truck was not new to begin with so it is essentially worn out. This also will come out of drug seized funds rather than taxpayer money.
Before adjourning, the board went into executive session to discuss economic development but did not report what action, if any, they took.
The next scheduled board of supervisors meeting will be Monday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. This is also the day for two public hearings mentioned above.
