The Union County Board of Supervisors Monday tabled an ordinance that would create an Emergency Medical Services District and would regulate ambulance services in the county.
This was following a public hearing in which hospital, ambulance and fire officials expressed various concerns about aspects of the proposed ordinance.
One of the stated purposes of the ordinance is to provide “access to emergency medical services of superior quality, quantity and economic stability” as well as “access to disaster response capabilities superior to those which would otherwise be available.”
Board President C. J. Bright said the move is basically an effort to provide better ambulance service for the people of Union County. Citizens have expressed concerns about ambulance availability and long response times so board members have met with the hospital and ambulance officials, they said, but were afraid they were not seeing much progress.
Those who spoke on the issue all suggested more time to consider the ordinance would be beneficial.
James Grantham, BMH CEO and Administrator, said, “It’s my understanding that this is a carbon copy of a Hinds County ordinance. Has there been any due diligence to discuss this ordinance with Hinds County leaders to determine from them how this ordinance has impacted their services?”
He asked that the ordinance be delayed 90 days so any questions can be answered. He defended the quality of health care at BMH, which has not been questioned, but added, “I wish y’all would be cautious about passing any ordinance that may adversely impact the delivery of health care in our city and our county.”
Tony Anteau, regional president for Priority Ambulance, asked, “Is there really a need for an ordinance?” He implied his ambulance service was not consulted before the ordinance was presented, which supervisors later contradicted, saying they had met with him multiple times. “We would be willing to sit down with you and set parameters if you want paraments,” he said, and mentioned possible legal questions in that the hospital already has a contract in place. “I think most of what you are trying to accomplish through the ordinance can be accomplished through other mechanisms,” he said, and reiterated Grantham’s request for a 90-day period in which to resolve questions.
Fire Chief Mark Whiteside and retired chief Steve Coker had questions about how the ordinance would concern first responders in the city and county, especially since the ordinance would leave emergency rescue with the fire departments.
The county is currently provided with ambulance service by Priority Ambulance, locally based in Cordova, Tenn., which recently moved from the hospital ambulance garage to a building on Hwy. 15 North, citing a need for more space.
In one instance cited by officials, a person was in need of medical help literally within sight of the hospital but officers on the scene were given a wait time of more than 30 minutes. Forty-minute wait times were not unusual and, reported anecdotally, ambulances were trying to cover multiple counties, literally parked near the county line.
The ordinance would mean the county would select contract administrators and service providers as well as determining a control center. That would move E-911 dispatch entirely back into Union County.
Ambulances now are being dispatched from Memphis where dispatchers may not be familiar with local roads and landmarks. County officials did not know the contract length between the hospital and Priority but did say it was up to the hospital, not the county, to provide ambulance service.
The board said they have sought proposals from alternate service providers but did not identify them.
Although the Baptist Health Care Foundation operates the hospital here with a long-term lease, it is still owned by Union County. In fact, for the first couple of decades the Hill-Burton Program hospital was Union County General Hospital with a board comprising local residents and some medical personnel.
It became clear to supervisors that the county was not equipped to operate a growing hospital, nor did they want to, and Baptist was interested in doing so. Supervisors said they do not want to be in the ambulance business now.
A similar proposal for ambulance regulation has been made to New Albany aldermen but not been acted on. The matter possibly came up at the meeting this week.
The ordinance does not specify a number of ambulances to be available or a maximum wait time for ambulances to travel to any part of the county but supervisors said this would be addressed in any contract.
Supervisors did not indicate when they might bring the ordinance back up for discussion.
