Again this year, Medicare Part D participants will have access to free counseling in selecting the best drug plan to meet their individual needs. Beginning Oct. 15 through the open enrollment period until Dec. 7, qualified counselors will be at easy-to-access public places on a regularly scheduled basis.
Union County Board of Supervisors President Steve Watson said that the County Supervisors in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, and Union Counties along with Three Rivers Planning and Development District and the Mississippi Division of Aging and Adult Services are providing the counseling free.
From 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays, counselors will be at the locations in each of the listed counties to assist Medicare Part D participants search the best option for themselves and even help them enroll on-the-spot if they prefer. “There is nothing hidden here,” Watson said. “This is not a sales scheme. No one will ask for money now or later. The cost of the insurance will be deducted from the person’s Social Security check monthly like other aspects of the Medicare.”
Last year almost 1,000 participants saved an average of $1,200 annually in out-of-pocket drug costs.
In 2020, county counselors completed 954 comparisons even in the midst of COVID-19 quarantines. Of them 91 were new to Medicare, 229 elected to keep their current plan, and 634, or 75 percent of those assisted, found a less expensive plan saving them an average of $1,200 in out-of-pocket costs, Watson said.
Participants are asked to bring their Medicare card and list of prescriptions. The counseling usually takes about 30 minutes. “It’s worth the time,” Watson added.
In Union County, the service will be available at the Union County Board of Supervisors Building, 108 E. Main St., New Albany. The telephone number is 662-260-9618.