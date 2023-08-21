It looks like Union County taxpayers will get a break on their ad valorem property taxes next year.
The Union County Board of Supervisors set a public hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate for 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in the chancery court building. In setting the hearing, they said they plan to reduce the tax rate by 11 mills, which will be about a 10 percent reduction.
This will be possible because of the increased assessed valuation of the county as a whole, meaning each mill of tax will bring in more dollars.
The plan would reduce the total millage from 116.21 to 105.21, based on this past year’s totals.
Union County already has one of the lowest millage rates among neighboring counties.
For instance, last year’s rates include Benton County, 122.02 mills; Prentiss, 123.70; Marshall, 123.86; Tippah, 145.66; and Pontotoc, 176.52. Even Lee County, with a much larger tax base, had a rate of 110.98 and Lafayette, larger still, was 92.05.
Supervisors say that this, along with the infrastructure and other grants they have obtained, just show they are doing a decent job of handling taxpayer money.
The overall millage rate includes money for individual uses such as general county government, road and bridge, community college and fire protection.
One other designation, which could change in coming years, is for the county school system. That’s because the schools are considering asking for an $18.5-million bond issue to build new classrooms and make other improvements. However, the district is currently not asking for a tax increase from the current 51.99 mills.
County supervisors have no control over the school budget. Trustees ask for a dollar amount, which the county board must convert into the necessary number of mills to raise that amount.
In other business this past week the board approved purchase of a pickup for the road department from Dossett Big 4 with a low quote of $53,700.
In personnel, they approved changing Shawn Bradley Thompson from part-time to full-time dispatcher with the sheriff’s office and approved longevity pay increases for Brian Carpenter, Adam Fitts and Kevin Casey.
In the solid waste department, Barry Roaten was approved for a longevity pay increase also.
The next scheduled meeting of the board of supervisors will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. This is a day later than usual because of the Labor Day holiday, during which governmental offices will be closed.
