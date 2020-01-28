Four junior high teams from the Gazette coverage area will participate in the annual 5-County tournament that will be held at Northeast Mississippi Community College beginning on Tuesday January 28 and ending with the championships on Saturday, February 1.
Ingomar girls, runner-ups at the Union County Tournament will play Tuesday at 5:30 against Alcorn Central. The winner of that contest will advance to play Iuka on Thursday at 5:30.
New Albany boys, runner-up from Union County, will hit the hardwood at 7:30 to face Biggersville on Tuesday night. The winner will move on to the next round and will play Belmont on Thursday at 7:30.
Union County girls champion, West Union, will see their first action on Wednesday against Belmont at 4:30. The winning team will advance to the semifinals and will play on Friday at 5:30.
West Union boys, the Union County champions, will following the Lady Eagles on the court at 5:30 as they face Iuka. The winner of that contest will move forward to the semifinals at 6:30 on Friday.
The championship games will be on Saturday with the girls game scheduled for noon and the boys finals will take place at 1:00 p.m.