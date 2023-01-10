Second District Supervisor Chad Coffey presided over his first meeting this past week after having been elected board president at the previous meeting.
Third District Supervisor C. J. Bright had been serving as president.
When four of the five supervisors were first elected they decided to rotate the presidency in order to give each board member the opportunity to lead and gain experience. At some point this plan was discarded. In the late December meeting, Bright offered his resignation with little explanation and it appeared a foregone conclusion that Coffey would be nominated and elected, as he was.
First District Supervisor Sam Taylor had been serving as board vice-president and the supervisors said they were content for him to continue serving.
Part of the agenda concerned first-of-the-year and first-of-the-month items but the board did act on personnel items.
They approved Mark McClinton as public defender in circuit court, replacing Mason Wages. Wages will remain as youth court referee, however.
In the sheriff’s department, they approved moving Alec Lipsey from full-time to part-time jailer, hiring Joshua A. Jones as full-time Jailer and hiring Terrica Smith as part-time dispatcher.
They authorized the transfer of Solid Waste Foreman David Self from Solid Waste to the Road Department and authorized new employment for Robert Carlisle for the Solid Waste Department.
In a solid-waste-related matter, supervisors said that the county will pick up all non-approved, non-county-owned trash containers on the side of the road in the next 30 days. If anyone has an older container they want to keep, they will need to move it off the road. This comes because they expect to receive the trucks that will pick up and dump the new county-owned containers.
Supervisors approved a $43,450 low bid from Dewees and Swearingin Roofing of Oxford to replace the roof at the sheriff’s department and approved the transfer of funds in anticipation of purchasing new voting technology, most of which will be reimbursed.
They also approved paying Skinner and Ellis Properties $2,050 each for December 2022 and January 2023 rent on the building that has been occupied by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. The department plans to move into new space in the Reed’s Market building sometime by Feb. 1.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the chancery court building. The meeting will be Tuesday instead of the usual Monday because of the Jan. 16 M. L. King holiday.
