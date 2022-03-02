The Union County Board of Supervisors tentatively accepted a low bid of $879,202.59 to replace a bridge near the north end of County Road 81 near Cotton Plant.
Despite the completion of four-lane Hwy. 15, truck traffic has been reported to continue to be heavy on CR 81, possibly because of out-of-date GPS routing information. This has helped worsen the condition of the road.
No start date was given but detouring will likely be necessary during construction.
The low submitted bid, by M and N Excavators, Inc. of Oxford, was higher than the engineering estimate of $748,000 but lower than the seven other bids.
In personnel-related matters, the board accepted the resignation of Ashley Scott as District 3 park commissioner and appointed Ben Wallis to fill the post.
Approved was a longevity pay increase for Sara Beth Gregory in the Union County Justice Court office and making Abby Haynie a full-time deputy clerk.
Retired U. S. Marshal Dennis Spencer was approved to serve as part-time transport officer as needed, effective February 7, 2022
Supervisors voted to sell surplus county property at an auction to be held at the fairgrounds Saturday, March 5, held by Mid-South Auction and Realty.
Items to be sold by the county include two vehicles seized by the sheriff’s department, a 2007 Ford F150 and a 2003 Jaguar XJ series. Also to be sold will be a 2010 Charger and 2010 Crown Victoria from the department. The emergency management department will have a 2005 Ford F150 and a John Deere Gator.
Other property declared surplus from road department included a chip spreader, two John Deere tractors, a Rhino brush cutter, four Samurai boom mowers and a backhoe.
In finance, the board voted to accept both bids submitted to serve as a depository for county funds. BNA Bank and Renasant will serve, with supervisors designating BNA as the primary.
The board approved several equipment purchases, including for fire protection.
Supervisors approved purchasing new radios for the county fire departments from ComSouth at the state contract price. Although that price was not provided, this means the county departments will be now using the statewide MSWIN system.
The should provide better communications throughout the county, but it means the city fire department and county departments will be using different systems. Because the radios are expensive, volunteers said not every member will have one. The changeover was expected to happen in the next two months.
They also approved a low quote of $6,084 to purchase a new recorder for the Union County Jail from Royce Communications.
The road department was allowed to purchase a blower at a cost of $5,755 from Better Chicken Houses.
Also approved was a boom mower for roadside maintenance. A model with a 19-foot boom and 48-inch cutter will cost $18,409.
In other routine business, supervisors approved paying the medical examiner-investigator for 30 death investigations over the past months. The coroner is paid $175 per investigation.
The next meeting of the board of supervisors will be next Monday, March 7, at 10 a.m. in the chancery court building.