The Union County Board of Supervisors approved Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford’s request to update voting equipment this past week. That means that Union County residents will be voting on paper ballots in the 2023 primaries and general election.
Stanford said there is a federal mandate saying everyone will have to use paper ballots by 2024. “We will have to use paper. We can’t use the touch screens anymore,” she said.
The county and city have been using touch-screen machines since 2006.
She said the approved system that is compatible with the county’s present computer server is the Election Systems and Software DS200. “We have been using ES and S and our system will work with it,” she said.
Until now, voters have inserted a memory card into a tablet-like device to mark choices on a touch screen. The memory card was then loaded into the county’s central vote computer at the courthouse. Several machines were needed at each precinct – more if two party primaries were being held.
With the new system, people will actually mark paper ballots that will run through a scanner and go immediately into a secure container. There also will be an electronic backup to the retained paper ballots.
Election holders will still rely on electronic as well as printed poll books.
“We will only need two machines at each precinct,” she said. Actually, one will be for special needs and rarely used so the other machine will handle virtually all the voting. We have 20 precincts so Stanford recommended getting 23 scanners and 23 emergency ones plus software in order to have spares.
The cost will be $204,167 but money will be available from the Mississippi Voting Modernization Act, Help America Vote Act and other voting funds. Also, the company will pay the county $50,000 for the touch screen technology that is no longer needed, so the county will be out comparatively little money.
Stanford said the new equipment should be ready in time for the August primaries.
In another election-related matter, Stanford told supervisors that Third District Election Commissioner Barbara Reed had submitted her resignation, effective Dec. 5, for family reasons.
That means supervisors will have to appoint an interim commissioner until a special election can be held, probably along with next November’s general election. The Second District and Fourth District election commission seats, held by Bill Azlin and Mike Beam respectively, will already be on the November general election ballot.
In general county business, supervisors approved a lease agreement for Child Protective Services to relocate to space formerly occupied by a metal recycler in the Reed’s Market building. The agency’s building has been unsatisfactory for a variety of reasons including space and the lease was about to be up.
They also approved increasing the county constables’ annual lost cause payment from $2,500 to $4,500. Constables are paid a fee for serving court documents, but when a defendant is found not guilty or not liable, the constable is not paid. The lost cause payment was set up offset that loss.
Supervisors voted to renew the contract with Tiger Food Service to provide food and commissary service for prisoners at the county jail. The new contract does include an expected increase of 17 cents per meal, although that is actually less than the anticipated Consumer Price Index.
Supervisors opened a bewildering array of bids for road building and maintenance materials such as liquid asphalt, hot mix, cold mix and stone in various sizes. They were all taken under advisement so there would be time to verify and compare the bids before the next meeting.
In personnel, the board approved Sheriff Jimmy Edwards’ request to his Dallas Lynn Blade Lumpkin as full-time deputy.
The next scheduled meeting of the board of supervisors will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19.
