The Union County Board of Supervisors is contracting with landscape architect Robert Mercier to make a variety of improvements to the entire courthouse square, including the area around the old jail and chancery court building.
Some parts of the project will be widening walks, landscaping, adding benches, reconfiguring parking and access perhaps some cosmetic improvements to the courthouse building itself.
The supervisors are also asking for a veterans’ memorial area and will include an area suitable for supporting an outdoor stage for events such as the Tallahatchie RiverFest.
Funding is coming from $500,000 allocated by the legislature this year, part of $2.5 million included in the budget for New Albany and Union County. Mercier’s fee will be $36,000.
Supervisors have not seen a proposed design yet and the work will take some time so it probably won’t begin until after this year’s RiverFest.
Also at their June meeting, supervisors heard from a resident in the eastern part of the county concerning a dog problem. She said dogs belonging to a neighbor have repeatedly attacked her dogs on her own property as well as threatening people walking in the area. Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said his office has had several calls about the dogs but talking with the owner has not solved the problem.
Supervisors told her the county does have an ordinance regarding vicious dogs and she was apparently not aware of that.
They said the problem with such dog calls is that the person who has a problem must sign a complaint. The sheriff said that people often feel uncomfortable or even refuse to sign a warrant on neighbors, possibly fearing retaliation.
The woman said she was willing to make the written complaint since the owners were not talk with her or keep the dogs on leashes.
Some of the supervisors did say they probably need to do something to give them a little more teeth in dealing with vicious dogs.
In other business supervisors:
- Approved monthly financials and work schedules.
- Approved filing liens on property with garbage bills delinquent for 90 days.
- Appointed attorney Mark McClinton youth court public defender effective July 1. Mason Wages, who had served in the post, is moving to the district attorney’s office and Anna Kate Robbins is moving into McClinton’s spot as second in line.
- Gave approval for Dallas Lumpkin to attend bomb explosion training in New Mexico June 18-22. The only expense to the county will be for meals.
- Approved giving Deputy Tressa Hester her sidearm as a retirement gift. This is a traditional practice.
- Approved renewing the contract with Dr. Thomas Shands and Nurse Practitioner Emilee Young Camp to serve as medical staff for the Union County Jail. Sheriff Edwards said they have been doing an excellent job.
- Approved Ronald R. Paepke for part-time employment with the road department and paying Christy Sullivan for doing a mapping audit of the Town Creek Drainage District.
- Approved the low bid of $125,808 by Power Equipment for a Mini Excavator and the low bid of $99,479.05 by Stribling Equipment for a skid steer. The county will buy three excavators and two skid steers.
- Approved a low quote of $79,995 by Canon Motors for a 2023 crew cab truck. A grant will cover the cost.
The next scheduled board of supervisors meeting will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 19. However, they noted that the date for the July meeting will be Monday, July 3, when they hope to be off. However, as of the meeting this past week, that day had not been declared a state holiday and the board is required by statute to meet on the first Monday. Eventually it was determined they can have the meeting by way of video conferencing instead.
