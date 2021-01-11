The Union County Tournament will face some changes this year as the coronavirus has again affected the local sports scene. Instead of the tournament being played at a single location, several schools will play host to accommodate the crowd restrictions.
West Union will play host to two games on Thursday night. The Lady Eagles will play 2020 defending county champion Myrtle at 5:30.
West Union boys will entertain East Union at 7:45 in the nightcap. Fans will be required to exit the gym following the girls game to allow spectators for the boys game to access the facility.
Another game will transpire on Thursday as New Albany will host East Union in the other round one girls game. That contest will start at 5:30.
The second round will take place on Friday and Ingomar will host two game as both the boys and girls are top seeds in the tournament.
Ingomar girls will host the winner of Thursday's New Albany-East Union game at 5:30.
Following that game, the gym will be emptied and spectators for the boys game will enter.
Ingomar boys will host the West Union-East Union winner at 7:45.
The other game on Friday will be at Myrtle gym as the Hawks will play host to the New Albany Bulldogs in another boys contest.
Saturday's locations will be determined after Friday's games have been finished.
Game times for the championship rounds will be at 5:30 for the girls and 7:45 for the boys. The higher seeded team of the two playing in the championship will host each contest.
Myrtle girls are the defending 2020 champions as are Ingomar boys.