The Union County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution this past week in support of House Bill 703 that would designate I-22 running through Northeast Mississippi as a Medal of Honor Trail with appropriate signage to be added. The bill was introduced by Dist. 14 Representative Sam Creekmore.
They also rescinded acceptance of a bid for fans for the Fairgrounds Arena accepted earlier. The change came because the low bidder, Sky Blade Fan Co., required payment in advance, which the county does not do. The next low bidder for the two 24-inch fans was $27,780 from the Tom Barrow Company.
They also accepted a quote on 500 additional roadside garbage containers, partly for replacements but also because they have picked up about that many new customers. The cost will be $54 per container from Cascade Equipment, the company where the other containers have come from.
Replacing 911 road signs, an ongoing problem, was on the agenda as well. Supervisors said they lose hundreds of signs to theft, vandalism or outright destruction each year.
The board accepted the low quote of $10,472.62 from Vulcan while Riverside Traffic Systems bid $11,110.
Approval was granted to pay the medical examiner for 13 death investigations.
Supervisors approved purchase of a 2023 Argo Responder search and rescue vehicle for the emergency management department based on a low quote of $35,949 from Adventure ATV of West Point. A grant will pay for 82 percent of the cost.
In personnel, supervisors approved:
Part-time employment of Darren Timmons in the road department.
Part-time employment of David Herod in the road department.
Employment of Preston Akins as full-time jailer in the sheriff’s department.
Employment of Mignonne Conner as part-time jailer in the sheriff’s department.
Promotion of John Moody as foreman in the solid waste department.
Promotion of Richard “Chris” Jordan in the solid waste department.
The board approved a check payable to MS DARE Training Center in Louisville to cover training, lodging, meals and supplies for Terry Dowty Jr. Dowty will take over as DARE (Drug Awareness Resistance Education) instructor upon the retirement of longtime instructor Tressa Hester later this year.
In other business, the county renewed it contract with Chem-Pro for winter road service and authorized a check to replenish the fund used to purchase evidence or information for the sheriff’s department.
The next scheduled board of supervisors meeting will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in the chancery court building.
