The agreement to make high-speed internet available to everyone in Union County is welcome news and the result of concerted efforts by city officials.
As with Brandon Presley’s 1930s TVA electric power analogy, today the internet has become a necessity rather than a luxury. It’s needed more by students, especially during the recent Covid pandemic, for business work at home, for job applications and even for more local retail shopping.
It is ironic that a decision by the city nearly a century ago to own its electric department as a benefit to the town’s citizens proved to be a liability when only cooperatives are allowed to provide internet service today.
Our city officials have been quietly working on this deal for several months but did not want us to say anything for fear of getting people’s hopes up, or possibly hurting chances in some way.
They came up with a creative solution that will greatly improve our electrical power service and make internet service available as well.
The value of high-speed internet service for a reasonable price really needs no explanation.
What’s making it possible, does.
Before ACE Fiber can provide internet, the light, gas and water department will first build a high-speed internet system just within its service area, for operation of the power system only.
It will make a generation’s difference in the quality of our service.
Now, the electric department is having to deal with a very old substation and some outdated equipment as a result. As manager Bill Mattox pointed out, when trouble occurs, someone has to physically drive to the substation to see what went wrong then then physically go out and inspect the power lines to see where a limb is down, a break has occurred or something else has happened.
With the new network, crews will be able to see exactly where the problem is remotely. In some cases they may be able to immediately reset the system remotely. And if not, they may be able to reroute power so the smallest number of customers are without power. Eventually, they may even be able to regulate usage as needed.
Technically, the internet service is simply a side benefit of the improvements to the power system, which the Corinth utility will lease from us. Realistically, both will have an impact on the quality of life in our community.
Our city officials deserve thanks for doggedly going against the system to achieve this, especially because we were pretty much on our own in not being a cooperative.
They creatively came up with two benefits for the price of one, essentially, and we should appreciate their persistent efforts.
