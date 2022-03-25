Hundreds of Union County residents may find themselves represented by different supervisors thanks to redistricting brought about by changes in the 2020 Census.
Ideally, each supervisor’s district would have the same, equal, number of residents. While that is not practical, governments still try to divide the population as evenly as possible.
Some of the redistricting changes have been mandated by the Voting Rights Act of 1965. States such as Mississippi no longer have to have any election changes pre-cleared by the U. S. Department of Justice, but officials still must avoid changes that dilute minority voting.
After the 2010 Census the numbers for Union County’s five districts were fairly close.
This time, however, two have changed by more than five percent and one by more than 10 percent.
Redistricting officials have said if there is a deviation of more than five percent, plus or minus, redistricting is needed.
Here, the Second and Third Districts have seen substantial increases while the Fifth District experienced a substantial decrease.
To reach an average, the First District would need to add 106 residents, the Second District would need to lose 475 residents, the Third District would need to lose 351 residents, the Fourth District would need to add 134 residents and the Fifth District would need to add 584 residents.
This is a particular problem for the Second District because it only borders on the First and Third Districts. The First needs a few more residents but the Third has hundreds too many.
The Fifth District needs nearly 600 more people and could gain some from the Third District but not the Fourth, which has slightly too many.
The county board is hiring Elliott and Britt Engineers to draw proposed new district boundaries. The firm was low bidder compared to Three Rivers Planning and Development District, which has handled some redistricting for the county in the past.
Incidentally, the City of New Albany is still determining whether it will have to redraw boundaries for the city’s four wards. Three Rivers is working on that project for the city.
It is also unclear whether population shifts would require the county school districts, which are not the same as supervisors’ districts, to be redrawn.
The new county lines will need to be ready for next year’s all county elections while city elections are still more than three years away.
Also this past week it was previously reported that supervisors approved a resolution to form the Tallahatchie River Authority, which would comprise counties along and affected by the Tallahatchie and work to boost tourism and economic development. There is a bill before the legislature for the purpose that support from the counties involved, Rep. Sam Creekmore told the board.
Creekmore also reported that an effort to allow the city to provide broadband internet service through a local and private bill was still alive at the time, but could still be derailed. The legislative session ends this weekend.
In other business, the board approving moving the voting location for the West Union precinct.
Voting had been occurring at the Conlee Construction building after previously moving all voting from county schools. However, the Conlee building has been purchased by Magnolia Bath and Soap for full-time manufacturing and is no longer available.
Instead, voters will to nearby Friendship United Methodist Church at 1534 Hwy. 30 West. The next election will be in June.
Supervisors voted to purchase a new fire truck for the Southeast Union County Volunteer Fire Department and, coincidentally, took delivery of a new truck for North Haven.
The Southeast truck will cost a state contract price of $344,935, an increase over the truck arriving that day, which cost $297,000. The trucks are essentially identical, fire coordinator Butch Cobb said. In addition to the price increase, delivery time could be 18 to 24 months, he added.
Sheriff Jimmy Edwards got approval to purchase a vehicle from a Chicago-area dealer he has dealt with before.
The vehicle is a 2016 Ford Explorer costing $16.000. Edwards said he had received $11,000 for a totaled vehicle plus about $6,500 from surplus and seized vehicles sold at auction. That would allow enough money to cover the purchase plus the cost of installing lights, radio and other equipment the department already has.
Supervisors are preparing to convert to county-owned garbage cans with county vehicle pickup and expect to receive the first of 8,000 new 96-gallong trash containers fairly soon. They said the containers will arrive in groups of 2,000 and be stored at the former National Guard Armory for distribution. The special pickup vehicles and knuckle boom trucks will not be available for some time, possibly a year or more.
Also as previously reported, the board met in executive session with industrial recruiter Gary Chandler and Three Rivers Planning and Development District Executive Director Randy Kelley.
After the session, supervisors voted to approve granting an unnamed industry a 10-year ad valorem tax exemption as well as a freeport tax exemption in the event that they do locate their business here. The City of New Albany likely will receive the same request from the company.