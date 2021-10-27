A Pontotoc County man guilty of killing his estranged wife and kidnapping and sexually assaulting juvenile family members is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Nov. 17.
This will be the state’s first execution in nine years.
In 2012, David Neal Cox, 50, pleaded guilty to capital murder for the May 2010 fatal shooting of his wife, Kim Kirk Cox following a nine-hour hostage standoff near Sherman with law enforcement officers.
Kim was the daughter of then-Assistant New Albany Police Chief Benny Kirk.
Cox was sentenced to death for the killing and received sentences totaling 185 years for seven other felonies, ranging from kidnapping to sexual assault to shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Both the son and stepdaughter were being held by Cox as his wife was dying and officers said they feared he would kill the children as well.
Circuit Court Judge John Gregory initially set the execution date for Nov. 26, 2012 but an appeal was automatic in the capital case.
At first, Cox unsuccessfully appealed the death sentence, arguing that a variety of reasons did not allow him a fair trial. His initial defense had argued his actions had been affected by drug abuse that led to some brain damage.
Finally, about three years ago, Cox ceased appeals and reversed his position.
He communicated to the judge that not only did he commit the killing with premeditation but, rather than showing remorse, said he would do it again if he had the opportunity.
He asked the Mississippi Supreme Court to allow him to fire attorneys and waive all appeals, moving forward to execution.
An extensive competency hearing determined Cox was of sound mind and understood the consequences of his actions.
The execution will take place at 6 p.m. at the Parchman Farm Mississippi State Penitentiary Wednesday, Nov. 17.