North Haven volunteer firefighters didn’t have far to go to answer a house fire call Thursday evening, Feb. 2.
The fire at an unoccupied house at 1011 CR 115 was across the road from the department, North Haven volunteer firefighter Mark Whiteside said Saturday morning.
Along with North Haven, Center and Myrtle volunteer fire departments were also dispatched to the blaze about 6:12 p.m.
Firefighters found the single-story older wood frame home with fire coming through an outside attic wall and heavy smoke across the road.
Crews who did a search reported heavy damage to the attic area and a room of the house. No injuries were reported to people or animals, and no damages to outbuildings.
The fire is under investigation. North Haven and Union County investigators were on-scene that night, and State Fire Marshal’s office investigators arrived Friday morning. Among the questions to be answered were cause and point of origin, Whiteside said.
Firefighters returned to their respective stations about two hours after being dispatched.
The fire was the first one reported since Union County fire chiefs met Monday, Jan. 30, and voted to send at least three departments to any structure fire, whereas in the past two departments were sent to structure fires.
That decision is designed to guarantee enough manpower will be on hand to safely fight any structure fire, and thereby offer the best chances of saving lives and property, firefighters said.
The chiefs’ action reflects a statewide problem: A sharp drop in the number of volunteer firefighters in the state.
To help address that issue, Dist. 14 State Rep. Sam Creekmore of New Albany — who co-authored House Bill 521 with Dist. 89 State Rep. Donnie Scoggin — said this week the bill will help combat that problem by establishing a financial benefits package for volunteer firefighters.
The bill — termed LoSAP legislation — has not yet been enacted into law. It is designed to help retain volunteer firefighters without taxpayer funds.
LoSAP stands for the Mississippi Length of Service Award Program.
The program costs would be funded through the fire insurance premium tax, Rep. Creekmore said this week.
Retaining volunteer firefighters is a dollars and cents issue: “If the number of volunteer firefighters continues to fall, residents and businesses in the state could see their fire insurance premiums increase because of a decline in fire protection,” Rep. Creekmore said.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&